Save Berkeley's People's Park by Victor Noir

Wednesday Mar 6th, 2019 1:40 PM

It is several days into the most recent variant on Occupation at People's Park. The Occupation now exists between 6 am, and 10 pm, in compliance with State law relative to Park Curfews.

Our friends in The People's Park Defense [also a FB page,] are braving the weather this end of winter 2019 in People's Park by utilizing a large dome tent. While some believe that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ should be taken at her word that her interests for dorm expansion will for the foreseeable future will be geo-physically contained to the north of campus area... [which in term jeopardizes the student agriculture farm, green houses and student run garden (SOGA,) for 3,000 beds...(the green houses COULD be re-built on top of dorms in order not to block the sun for the sake of public green space...)] Most local activists [the word on the street is...] believe that like most previous public considerations made by any UCB official is horse shit at the very least. What generally will occur is that in the space between spring and summer or spring and winter [2020] semesters [like winter last and this year,] you know, they'll come 'round with bulldozers and start some shit like they always do. WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP: Bring food, weed, supplies, or pop a tent! Bring tools and plant trees! [RVSP: FB Group: Berkeley's People's Park Gardeners.] Or just come by and be supportive. Food Not Bombs is in People's Park M-F at about 3 or so. [W/TH may only have crunchy beans and / or rice.]