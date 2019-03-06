top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Save Berkeley's People's Park
by Victor Noir
Wednesday Mar 6th, 2019 1:40 PM
It is several days into the most recent variant on Occupation at People's Park. The Occupation now exists between 6 am, and 10 pm, in compliance with State law relative to Park Curfews.
sm_psp_hateman_stump_pscs3.jpg
original image (1080x810)
Our friends in The People's Park Defense [also a FB page,] are braving the weather this end of winter 2019 in People's Park by utilizing a large dome tent. While some believe that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ should be taken at her word that her interests for dorm expansion will for the foreseeable future will be geo-physically contained to the north of campus area... [which in term jeopardizes the student agriculture farm, green houses and student run garden (SOGA,) for 3,000 beds...(the green houses COULD be re-built on top of dorms in order not to block the sun for the sake of public green space...)] Most local activists [the word on the street is...] believe that like most previous public considerations made by any UCB official is horse shit at the very least. What generally will occur is that in the space between spring and summer or spring and winter [2020] semesters [like winter last and this year,] you know, they'll come 'round with bulldozers and start some shit like they always do. WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP: Bring food, weed, supplies, or pop a tent! Bring tools and plant trees! [RVSP: FB Group: Berkeley's People's Park Gardeners.] Or just come by and be supportive. Food Not Bombs is in People's Park M-F at about 3 or so. [W/TH may only have crunchy beans and / or rice.]
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Cops in the park.DarinWednesday Mar 6th, 2019 4:10 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 232.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code