Albert Woodfox's Book Released Today: Solitary: Unbroken by four decades in solitary... by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3

Tuesday Mar 5th, 2019 9:30 PM

Today, Albert Woodfox's autobiography hit the news-stands and went on sale around the world. The release of Solitary: Unbroken by four decades in solitary confinement. My story of transformation and hope, has been marked by significant news coverage.