The Book Tour Begins

New Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola Avenue

Book sales provided by Octavia Books

In conversation with Emily Maw

Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave NW

(More details to be announced)

Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine Street

In conversation with Tracey Matisak

Brooklyn Public Library, 431 Sixth Avenue

In conversation with Jelani Cobb

Fortune Society, 2976 Northern Blvd.

In conversation with Vinnie Schiraldi

Princeton University

(More details to be announced)

Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd

(More details to be announced)

Bay Area Book Festival

(More details to be announced)

Solitary,Today, Albert Woodfox's autobiography hit the news-stands and went on sale around the world. The release of, has been marked by significant news coverage.National Public Radio featured both an interview with Albert and a separate book review entitled "In 'Solitary,' Determination And Humanity Win Over Injustice." The Guardian reprinted a lengthy excerpt from Solitary , where "The former Black Panther and member of the Angola 3 reflects on how he turned his cell from a place of confinement to a space for personal growth." The New York Times' review described it as an "uncommonly powerful memoir," concluding that "if the ending of this book does not leave you with tears pooling down in your clavicles, you are a stronger person than I am. More lasting is Woodfox’s conviction that the American justice system is in dire need of reform."Solitary's release was also cited today by the Religion News Service in an article about a virtual reality tour against solitary confinement that was presented by the National Religious Campaign Against Torture, an organization that supported the campaign for Albert's release On Saturday, March 2, Albert began his book tour in Arizona at the Tucson Festival of Books. His next appearance will be on March 20 at the New Orleans Public Library. Information for March 20 and other dates is featured directly below (find the latest book tour updates Solitary's website ):