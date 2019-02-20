Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential campaign by Niles Niemuth (WSWS repost)

Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 12:20 AM

Whatever Trump may hope, it is not socialism’s “twilight hour,” but rather the opposite. The struggles of masses of workers and young people are bringing them into direct conflict with the ruling class and the capitalist system.



However, Bernie Sanders is not the representative of this insurgent working class movement.