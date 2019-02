(PHOTO: Guests of King and Kenyatta's home-warming last month. From left to right, General Rico, Deidre, Donna, Robert, Angela, Albert, Gwendolyn and Malik.)

'Living legend' Malik Rahim honored for decades as civil rights activist in New Orleans

Happy Anniversary!At long, long, long last...From 1998 to 2016, we sent a newsletter annually commemorating another year that King, Herman and Albert remained in prison. It is such a great joy to be able to commemorate their freedom.Today is the anniversary of Albert's 2016 release (shown in the photo above as he drove away from the prison gates). This is Albert's third year out here in the so called free world...the third year he can see the sky, go where he wants to go and do what he wants to do. After 44 years it seems like a miracle every time we talk on the phone or we book another trip to Europe or elsewhere for him to give a presentation. We're so excited to share the news of Albert's long awaited book, Solitary, which will be released on March 5 by Grove Atlantic Press. The book tour schedule is featured below and you can visit the Grove Atlantic website for more information This month also marked the 18th anniversary of Robert King's Feb. 8, 2001 release from Angola (shown in the photo above). True to his word when he was released, King has been free of Angola, but Angola and all prisons will never be free of his critical efforts. King and his partner Kenyatta presided over a rousing home-warming last month. See the photo at the top of the page!To cap all this off, Malik Rahim's special awards evening occurred last month as well and we're happy to share some of the accolades and images from this memorable event that honored one of the founders of the Angola 3 effort..)Tucson Festival of BooksPanel Discussion with Shane Bauer & Lara BazelonModerated by Margaret ReganTucson Festival of BooksPanel Discussion with Lara Bazelon & Edward HumesModerated by Grace GamezNew Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola AvenueBook sales provided by Octavia BooksIn conversation with Emily MawPolitics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave NW(More details to be announced)Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine StreetIn conversation with Tracey MatisakBrooklyn Public Library, 431 Sixth AvenueIn conversation with Jelani CobbFortune Society, 2976 Northern Blvd.In conversation with Vinnie SchiraldiPrinceton University(More details to be announced)Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd(More details to be announced)Bay Area Book Festival(More details to be announced)On January 18, community activist and longtime A3 supporter Malik Rahim's life was celebrated at a powerful event held at the Southern University campus in New Orleans. The New Orleans Advocate reported on the night:--Read the full article here --See photos from the event, taken by Prof. Angela A. Allen-Bell, below: