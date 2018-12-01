top
Labor & Workers
"Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 1st, 2018 10:28 PM
Marriott striking Unite Here Local 2 workers and their supporters rallied and marched in San Francisco on 12/1/18. The bosses are telling the workers they have to choose either wage increases or their healthcare.
sm_img_6382.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Marriott Hotel Corporation which is the largest hotel company in the world is telling San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 workers who are on strike at 7 Marriott hotels in that they must choose between healthcare or wages. Striking workers and supporters joined a rally and march on December 1, 2018 in San Francisco. Supporters also spoke out about why they support this struggle of 2500 hotel workers which has now gone on for over 60 days.
The hotels on strike in San Francisco include
Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)
Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)
San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)
San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)
St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)
W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)
Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)
Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)
Le Meridien (333 Battery)

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JD-LuRvnYI
§Workers Marched and Rallied
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 1st, 2018 10:28 PM
sm_img_6272.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking Marriott hotel workers rallied and marched.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JD-LuRvnYI
§Marriott Workers Together
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 1st, 2018 10:28 PM
sm_img_6418.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking Marriott workers stood together
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JD-LuRvnYI
§Marching In Front Of The Marriott Marquis
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 1st, 2018 10:28 PM
sm_img_6359.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The march went in the front of four hotels.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JD-LuRvnYI
