Protest in Oakland Despite Red Alert Weather by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes

Tuesday Nov 13th, 2018 12:09 AM

Smoke became a big concern across the Bay Area shortly after a fire in Butte County started in the early hours of Thursday, November 8th. Many decided to play it safe and stay indoors to avoid the bad air, but in Oakland demonstrators donned masks and hit the streets to send a message to Trump. Photos by Cornelia Grimes, please credit the photographer.

Bay Area residents gathered at peaceful demonstrations Thursday evening to express their anger at President Donald Trump’s replacement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Demonstrators demanded that acting attorney general Matt Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the probe, just as Sessions did.



There were an estimated 100,000 Americans protesting Thursday night. Demonstrators said that Mueller's investigation is legitimately in keeping with the rule of law and is pursuing matters that are important to the public interest. They want Trump to face questioning over these matters and don't like his constant attacks on the investigation. In Oakland, many are calling for impeachment.