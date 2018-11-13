top
Protest in Oakland Despite Red Alert Weather
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
Tuesday Nov 13th, 2018 12:09 AM
Smoke became a big concern across the Bay Area shortly after a fire in Butte County started in the early hours of Thursday, November 8th. Many decided to play it safe and stay indoors to avoid the bad air, but in Oakland demonstrators donned masks and hit the streets to send a message to Trump. Photos by Cornelia Grimes, please credit the photographer.
sm_oakwhitnomasks.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Bay Area residents gathered at peaceful demonstrations Thursday evening to express their anger at President Donald Trump’s replacement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Demonstrators demanded that acting attorney general Matt Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the probe, just as Sessions did.

Smoke was becoming a big concern across the Bay Area shortly after a fire in Butte County started in the early hours of Thursday. Many decided to play it safe and stay indoors to avoid the bad air, but in Oakland demonstrators donned masks and hit the streets to send a message to Trump.

There were an estimated 100,000 Americans protesting Thursday night. Demonstrators said that Mueller's investigation is legitimately in keeping with the rule of law and is pursuing matters that are important to the public interest. They want Trump to face questioning over these matters and don't like his constant attacks on the investigation. In Oakland, many are calling for impeachment.
§mask
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oaksfmask.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§another mask
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitanothermask.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§ready to go
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitgroup.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§2 brothers look alike
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhit2brothersdad.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§colorful signs
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitcolorfulsigns.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Checking cellphone notes
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitnotescellphone.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
That's what the young folks do now. Older people look down at paper to check their notes while speaking.
§megaphone and a drum
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitmegaphonedrum.jpg
original image (2000x1525)
§reading flyer
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitreadingflyer.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§baby
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitbaby.jpg
original image (2000x1909)
§Impeach sign
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitbabylooksatimpeachsign.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Oakland interesting beards
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitbeards.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Trump Crossed a Red Line
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitredline.jpg
original image (1944x2000)
§Pearls v. Poverty
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhitpearls.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Oakland is full of contrasts
§Poverty v. Pearls
by Text: RR Photos: Cornelia Grimes
sm_oakwhithomeless.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Oakland is full of contrasts
