You Know It's Bad When Berkeley is Sticking Up for the FBI
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw
Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
Indivisible Berkeley organized an action against Trump on November 8 in their city. A total of 100,000 people were on the streets that night in hundreds of locations across the nation, all saying Trump crossed a red line when he fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Photos by Mary DeShaw, please credit the photographer.
sm_berkwhityouknowitsbad.jpg
original image (1600x1059)
Smoky air in Berkeley from the fire in Paradise, California didn't stop hundreds of protesters from gathering at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park this week to send a message to Trump.

Their signs said it all: You Cannot Fire the Truth, Oh No You Don’t, Visualize Impeachment,
Democratic Republic in Danger, No Unconstitutional Appointments, Basic American Civics. One demonstrator in a bear costume carried a sign that read "The Bare Necessities: Honey, Trees, A President Who Knows She’s Not Above the Law". Another protester's sign cleverly summarized the situation, "You Know It's Bad When Berkeley is Sticking Up for the FBI". (Robert Mueller is a former director of the FBI).

Some demonstrators carried signs that simply said "Recuse", their demand in one word calling on acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from Robert Mueller’s special investigation of Trump's collusion with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and State Senator Nancy Skinner addressed the crowd. Skinner thanked voters for flipping the House and called on Congress, both parties, to stand up and do their job to protect the constitution.
§Mayor Jesse Arreguín
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitspeaker.jpg
original image (1600x831)
§Basic American Civics
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitbasicamericancivics.jpg
original image (1600x832)
§Smoky night
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitnightbetter.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Nancy Skinner
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhithatagain.jpg
original image (1600x1046)
§Indivisible Berkeley
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitindsmallsign.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Turquoise Glasses Stand Out
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitturquoisegu.jpg
original image (1600x1210)
§RECUSE
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitrecuse.jpg
original image (1195x1600)
§Kids too
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitkidstoo.jpg
original image (1294x1600)
§The stage
by Text: R. R. Photos: Mary DeShaw Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 7:06 PM
sm_berkwhitstage.jpg
original image (1600x1007)
Add Your Comments
