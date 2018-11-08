From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Reaction to Mid-Term Elections by San Francisco Protest

Thursday Nov 8th, 2018 6:32 AM

On November 7, the day after midterm elections....

The day after the midterm elections, Trump and Pence remained at the helm of a fascist program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.



Refuse Fascism rallied to wake and mobilize the one force that can stop a fascist America, millions of people in the streets saying no to the Trump/Pence regime. Photos of protest at San Francisco's Civic Center on the steps of City Hall.