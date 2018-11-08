From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reaction to Mid-Term Elections
On November 7, the day after midterm elections....
The day after the midterm elections, Trump and Pence remained at the helm of a fascist program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.
Refuse Fascism rallied to wake and mobilize the one force that can stop a fascist America, millions of people in the streets saying no to the Trump/Pence regime. Photos of protest at San Francisco's Civic Center on the steps of City Hall.
§Handmaid's Tale Bonnets
original image (1612x1200)
original image (1512x1929)
original image (2003x1398)
original image (1245x1962)
