Activists Project “Constitutional Crisis” on SF Federal Building
Hours after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, local activists projected Constitutional Crisis on the San Francisco Federal Building to raise awareness of the President’s attempts to subvert the rule of law.
original image (1471x1533)
An emergency rally will be held this Thursday in the San Francisco Civic Center at 5 PM to protect the independence of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. . You can find a local rally at NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.org.
