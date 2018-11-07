top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Activists Project “Constitutional Crisis” on SF Federal Building
by Alan Marling
Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 9:32 PM
Hours after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, local activists projected Constitutional Crisis on the San Francisco Federal Building to raise awareness of the President’s attempts to subvert the rule of law.
sm_img_2940.jpg
original image (1471x1533)
An emergency rally will be held this Thursday in the San Francisco Civic Center at 5 PM to protect the independence of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. . You can find a local rally at NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.org.
§
by Alan Marling Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 9:32 PM
sm_img_2973.jpg
original image (1278x1280)
§
by Alan Marling Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 9:32 PM
sm_img_2972.jpg
original image (1105x933)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 345.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code