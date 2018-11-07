From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Activists Project “Constitutional Crisis” on SF Federal Building by Alan Marling

Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 9:32 PM

Hours after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, local activists projected Constitutional Crisis on the San Francisco Federal Building to raise awareness of the President’s attempts to subvert the rule of law.

An emergency rally will be held this Thursday in the San Francisco Civic Center at 5 PM to protect the independence of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. . You can find a local rally at NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.org.