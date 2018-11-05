From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

BART Downgrades Seating At 16th Street/Mission Plaza sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net)

Monday Nov 5th, 2018 7:34 AM by San Francisco Food Not Bombs

On November 3rd, BART installed three concrete seats at its southwest 16th Street/Mission Plaza replacing the six or more benches it removed during a construction project in September. These newly installed seats are smaller and less comfortable than the proper metal benches with backs that BART removed in September.