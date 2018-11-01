From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Marriott Trick Or Treat! SF Unite Here Local 2 Strikers Demand Justice On Halloween by Labor Video Project

Thursday Nov 1st, 2018 9:34 AM Marriott Trick Or Treat took place in San Francisco on October 31, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis. The workers have been on strike for 28 days and Marriott is demanding major concessions including 3 hour shift.

original image (4032x3024)



They have been on strike for 28 days and the Marriott chain which is the largest in the world is still refusing to withdraw their concession demands including a 3 hour shift.



The hotels on strike in San Francisco include:



Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)

Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)

San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)

San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)

St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)

W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)

Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)

Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)

Le Meridien (333 Battery)



Additional media:



SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers

https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA

One Job Is Enough!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0

Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U

Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE

Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8

The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o

SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M

SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8

35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0

SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE



For more information:

http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/



To contribute funds to strikers and their families:

https://www.gofundme.com/sf-labor-council-strike



Production of Labor Video Project

The Unite Here Local 2 housekeepers are struggling to survive on low wages and serious heath and safety problems with the "green program" which allows rooms not be be cleaned for three days and then forces the housekeepers to clean them with the same time as rooms that are cleaned every day.

One of the striker's son joined the picket line and led chants

The strike has been going on for 28 days and workers are fighting for their rights and need support.

There are serious health and safety problems for hotel workers who face sexual attacks and many injuries due to speed-ups