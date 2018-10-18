From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meat Market Sabotaged in West Palm Beach, Florida
Red paint was splashed on the door of a meat market in West Palm Beach, Florida during the night of October 12-13.
The phrases “stop killing animals” and “we want change” were written on the market’s walls.
