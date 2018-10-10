From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Save Negro Bar by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Wednesday Oct 10th, 2018 5:18 PM

The authentic story of Negro Bar, Sacramento County is poised to be told in collaborative partnership with the California State Parks System, established in 1864.





Come discover "hidden figures" of our California Pan African Pioneers both enslaved and free along the American River Parkway, in Alta California, (1840-1875) on our journey towards freedom.



Negro Bar, part of the California State Park system the began in 1864 is poised to share a positive new direction toward inclusion of our unique California Pan African Heritage from the Port of San Francisco to the Gold Mining District above the American River Parkway.



Local, regional, state and national leadership continues to support the legacy and heritage surrounding Negro Bar and our unique journey towards freedom.



Together, we continue to identify, document and preserve the contributions by people of African ancestry 1840-1875 along the American River Parkway, as the multi million dollar phased development of Negro Bar, Folsom Lake Recreational Area, California State Park.



Our unique early journeys from Ancient Africa during the Age of Sail, through the destruction of Ancient African Civilization and the TransAtlantic Slave Trade, the US Civil War, Juneteenth and ratification of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution is marked by a unique story of our contributions along the American River Parkway, from the Embarcadero of Old Sacramento to Historic Coloma.



We focus on 1840-1875 to preserve the California Gold Rush Era and our journey towards freedom.



1840

Black Jacks in the Age of Sail

1841

Establishment of Sutter' Fort

1844

Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, Alta California, Mexican Republic

1848

Gold mining reported at Negro Bar, Sacramento County

1850~1875

Black Church in the Gold Rush

1855 ~ 1865

California Colored Conventions Sacramento, CA

1865

Juneteenth ~ California

1850-1875

Enslaved and Free in California



Our journey towards freedom along the Historic Coloma Road at Negro Bar will unmask unsurpassed "hidden figures" of national significance whose contributions toward the freedom we all enjoy today are poised toward global recognition.



And indeed some of our family find Negro Bar offensive, preferring to be treated far worse... #1619-2019 fulfillment of Biblical prophecy soon come. Genesis 15:13-14