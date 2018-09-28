From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Support for Consideration of Safe Parking Site for Persons Sleeping in Vehicles
The Seventh Day Adventists are considering allowing persons who live in the cars to park overnight in the campground located in Soquel on Old San Jose Road. The Safe Parking program would possibly include security, access to bathrooms, entry around dusk and mandate leaving at a set time in the morning. Sign the petition to support the rational debate and consideration of this Safe Parking Program: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/262/558/010/support-for-rational-consideration-of-safe-parking-site-for-persons-sleeping-in-vehicles/
Santa Cruz has a housing crisis. It is not unusual for Students at UCSC and Cabrillo College rent rooms to sleep in with one to two strangers because that is all they can afford. And many other students live in the cars so they can afford to go to college. Other Santa Cruz residents who sleep in their vehicles are near retirement age and can not find affordable housing where middle-aged and older people are accepted as renters. This Safe Parking Program could allow persons sleeping in their cars to have access to bathrooms and a safe and legal place to sleep.
The campground is unused 48 weeks of the year. Some local concerns to be discussed are traffic, safety, fire hazard potential, background checks, and access. Santa Cruz residents signing this petition support the rational debate and consideration of this Safe Parking Program. Thank you.
Sign the petition: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/262/558/010/support-for-rational-consideration-of-safe-parking-site-for-persons-sleeping-in-vehicles/
[Photo Credit: https://5chc.org/safe-parking-symbol-2/]
