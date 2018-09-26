top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Breaking: Proud Boys Leader Says Group is Toxic, Destructive
by Unapologetic Anti-fascist
Wednesday Sep 26th, 2018 4:31 PM
After the revelation that a Berkeley City Councilmember had a private meeting with the Bay Area Proud Boys, messages show the leader of the Proud Boys admitted that the group's spirit is "toxic and destructive."
sm_docl6w4v4aaefdj.jpg
original image (1044x536)
Last Monday, Northern California Anti-Racist Action (NoCARA) published an article revealing that Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett had a meeting with conservative activist Ryoga Vee and Jarod Flores, the leader of the Bay Area Proud Boys.

Earlier on Wednesday, Berkeley Antifa published a private direct message that Ben Bartlett sent to the group on Twitter along with a detailed thread full of critical remarks regarding the councilman's questionable statement.

One claim made by Bartlett in his DM very much stands out. Bartlett said that Jarod Flores, a founder of the Bay Area Proud Boys, told the councilman that the group has been "derailed by bigots" and that the group's "spirit is toxic and destructive."

These comments are important, as they reveal just a bit of the behind the scenes conversations of the group.
