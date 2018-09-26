From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Breaking: Proud Boys Leader Says Group is Toxic, Destructive by Unapologetic Anti-fascist

Wednesday Sep 26th, 2018 4:31 PM

After the revelation that a Berkeley City Councilmember had a private meeting with the Bay Area Proud Boys, messages show the leader of the Proud Boys admitted that the group's spirit is "toxic and destructive."