California Nurses Association Endorses Cat Brooks for Mayor
“Registered nurses are proud to endorse Cat Brooks for mayor of Oakland because of her inspiring vision for the city and her track record of activism and advocacy for social, economic, and racial justice.”
Oakland, CA -- The California Nurses Association, part of National Nurses United, one of the nation’s fastest growing labor and professional organizations with more than 100,000 members nationwide, just announced that Cat Brooks is their number one choice for mayor of Oakland.
“Registered nurses are proud to endorse Cat Brooks for mayor of Oakland because of her inspiring vision for the city and her track record of activism and advocacy for social, economic, and racial justice,” said Malinda Markowitz, RN. “As nurses, we see the devastating effects of a deeply flawed healthcare system on our patients every day. We are excited to stand with Cat because she shares nurses’ vision of guaranteed health care for all, a healthy environment, good housing, a just taxation system, jobs at living wages, equal access to quality public education and a secure retirement.”
On the campaign trail, Brooks has discussed a lot of the healthcare challenges facing Oakland residents. A key concern is the environmental factors that have led her own daughter to be hospitalized four times for asthma.
“I am so honored to have the endorsement of the California Nurses Association,” said Brooks. “They are on the front lines fighting for their patients and for universal healthcare that doesn’t discriminate based on someone’s ability to pay. Together we will fight for an Oakland where everyone - especially our babies - has access to physical and mental health care, clean air to breathe and true public safety for all.”
Other organizations and individuals who have endorsed Cat Brooks for mayor include:
• Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action — Oakland
• Block By Block Organizing Network
• Democracy for America
• Design Action Collective
• National Union of Healthcare Workers
• Oakland Rising Action
• Our Revolution — North Bay
• Workers World Party
• Patrisse Khan Cullors, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter
• Hodari Davis, Artist and Educator
• Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large
• Juan Guzman, National Brown Berets
• Gregory Hodge, Former OUSD Board Member
• Khafre Jay, Hip Hop for Change
• Zachary Norris, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights
• Bobby Seale, Co-Founder, The Black Panther Party
• Rev. Dr. Harold Mayberry, First AME Church
• Rev. Ben McBride
• Rev. Michael McBride
