top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
California Nurses Association Endorses Cat Brooks for Mayor
by CNA
Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 8:20 PM
“Registered nurses are proud to endorse Cat Brooks for mayor of Oakland because of her inspiring vision for the city and her track record of activism and advocacy for social, economic, and racial justice.”
sm_catbrooksformayor-2018.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Oakland, CA -- The California Nurses Association, part of National Nurses United, one of the nation’s fastest growing labor and professional organizations with more than 100,000 members nationwide, just announced that Cat Brooks is their number one choice for mayor of Oakland.

“Registered nurses are proud to endorse Cat Brooks for mayor of Oakland because of her inspiring vision for the city and her track record of activism and advocacy for social, economic, and racial justice,” said Malinda Markowitz, RN. “As nurses, we see the devastating effects of a deeply flawed healthcare system on our patients every day. We are excited to stand with Cat because she shares nurses’ vision of guaranteed health care for all, a healthy environment, good housing, a just taxation system, jobs at living wages, equal access to quality public education and a secure retirement.”

On the campaign trail, Brooks has discussed a lot of the healthcare challenges facing Oakland residents. A key concern is the environmental factors that have led her own daughter to be hospitalized four times for asthma.

“I am so honored to have the endorsement of the California Nurses Association,” said Brooks. “They are on the front lines fighting for their patients and for universal healthcare that doesn’t discriminate based on someone’s ability to pay. Together we will fight for an Oakland where everyone - especially our babies - has access to physical and mental health care, clean air to breathe and true public safety for all.”

Other organizations and individuals who have endorsed Cat Brooks for mayor include:

Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action — Oakland
Block By Block Organizing Network
Democracy for America
Design Action Collective
National Union of Healthcare Workers
Oakland Rising Action
Our Revolution — North Bay
Workers World Party
• Patrisse Khan Cullors, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter
• Hodari Davis, Artist and Educator
• Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large
• Juan Guzman, National Brown Berets
• Gregory Hodge, Former OUSD Board Member
• Khafre Jay, Hip Hop for Change
• Zachary Norris, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights
• Bobby Seale, Co-Founder, The Black Panther Party
• Rev. Dr. Harold Mayberry, First AME Church
• Rev. Ben McBride
• Rev. Michael McBride

###
https://www.catbrooksforoakland.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code