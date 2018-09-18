Thousands of SEIU UHW Kaiser workers rallied on Labor Day September 3, 2018, at the Kaiser Oakland to protest the outsourcing by Kaiser management of pharmacy workers, drivers and other workers. They also want a two-tier wage scale in California.

STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Rally On Labor Day At Oakland Kaiser

Thousands of SEIU UHW Kaiser workers protested the outsourcing of jobs by California Kaiser on Labor Day 2018. Kaiser workers talked about the difficult conditions they face and the destruction of their jobs to outsourcing for more profits by Kaiser. Jobs outsourced include pharmacy workers and drivers. Kaiser which calls itself a "non-profit" makes billions of dollars of profits and has a long history of attacking worker rights and patient rights. While they use their "non-profit" status they are cost shifting to increase their profits on the back of workers. They also targeted orthopedic technicians in the Central Valley who were injured from lack of staffing and then were illegally fired by Kaiser bosses.

The short march and rally was held on September 3, 2018 at the Oakland Kaiser.

Additional media:
Kaiser Targets Orthopedic Technicians
Kaiser Patient Care At Threat
Kaiser System and Health Care

Production of Labor Video Project