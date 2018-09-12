From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jury finds pipeline company guilty in Refugio Oil Spill off the Santa Barbara Coast
On May 19, 2015, the highly-pressurized pipeline operated by Plains to transport crude oil ruptured on shore just north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, bringing back memories of the disastrous Santa Barbara Oil Spill of 1969 that helped spark the modern environmental movement.
SANTA BARBARA — After a four-month trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, a jury Friday found oil pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Plains) guilty of one felony and eight misdemeanor counts in the Refugio Oil Spill of 2015 that fouled over 9 miles of coast.
The jurors found the company guilty of a felony for failing to properly maintain its dangerous, highly-pressurized pipeline that led to the discharge of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, killing and injuring large numbers of birds, sea mammals and other wildlife and fish.
The spill resulted in a closure of many beaches and a large swatch of ocean waters to the public, along with a closure of recreational and commercial fishing in the impacted waters, as emergency response agencies rescued wildlife and cleaned up the crude oil released during the pipeline failure.
Plains was also found guilty of eight misdemeanor charges in People v. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. These include one count of failing to timely call emergency response agencies following this catastrophic oil spill; six counts of killing marine mammals, protected sea birds, and other marine life; and one count of violating a county ordinance prohibiting oil spills, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“Engaging in this kind of reckless conduct is not just irresponsible—it’s criminal,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a statement. “Today’s verdict should send a message: if you endanger our environment and wildlife, we will hold you accountable. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue prosecuting corporate negligence and willful ignorance to the fullest extent of the law.”
“Santa Barbara County is frequently referred to as Paradise,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley. “The visual crown jewel of our paradise is our beaches and mountains. This spill killed our marine life, harmed not just our beaches and ocean but also our businesses. The Santa Barbara County and California Attorney General’s Team that prosecuted this case were relentless in seeking justice for our people, our animals and our environment; they deserve our deepest appreciation.”
“As the state’s law enforcement agency charged with protecting California’s fish and wildlife resources and lead for oil spill response, we take our responsibilities seriously,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham. “The integrated effort of California’s wildlife officers, the Office of the Attorney General and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney produced a good outcome here in response to one of the state’s worst spills in decades.”
Plains issued a statement Friday evening, noting that the company “continues to accept full responsibility for the impact of the accident” and “intends to fully evaluate and consider all of our legal options.” Here is the full statement:
"Plains is pleased that (i) our employee was dismissed before trial began; (ii) 37 of the initial 46 charges against the company were either dismissed by the judge or resulted in acquittals or deadlocks by the jury; and (iii) in particular, that the jury did not find any knowing misconduct by Plains with respect to the operation of Line 901.
"Of the nine counts of conviction, eight were misdemeanors, consisting of one count relating to a 25-minute delayed reporting, and seven counts under California’s strict liability misdemeanor statutes (six animal takings counts and one discharge count).
"Plains’ operations with respect to Line 901 met and/or exceeded applicable legal and industry standards, and accordingly, we believe that the jury erred in its verdict on one count where applicable California laws allowed a conviction under a negligence standard.
"We intend to fully evaluate and consider all of our legal options with respect to the trial and resulting jury decision announced today.
"Plains continues to accept full responsibility for the impact of the accident. We are committed to doing the right thing. The verdict reflected no knowing wrongdoing by Plains or our employees with respect to the operation of Line 901, and the testimony established our comprehensive cleanup effort.
"Numerous witnesses testified that Plains did everything possible to return areas impacted by the 2015 oil release to conditions as good as or better than before the release."
The company is set to be sentenced on December 13.
