Jury finds pipeline company guilty in Refugio Oil Spill off the Santa Barbara Coast by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 12:00 AM

On May 19, 2015, the highly-pressurized pipeline operated by Plains to transport crude oil ruptured on shore just north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, bringing back memories of the disastrous Santa Barbara Oil Spill of 1969 that helped spark the modern environmental movement.





