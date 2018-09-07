top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
Save Westside Santa Cruz - Stop the Dream Inn's massive expansion at West Cliff & Bay
by Save Westside Santa Cruz
Friday Sep 7th, 2018 8:33 PM
We are opposed to the proposed expansion and over-development of the Dream Inn parking lot, which has been submitted to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Department. Sign the petition to stop this development here: https://www.change.org/p/city-of-santa-cruz-save-westside-santa-cruz-stop-the-dream-inn-s-massive-expansion-at-west-cliff-bay-372f7812-e6be-401e-9aff-2e2b9e7909aa
sm_santa_cruz_dream_inn.jpg
original image (1280x863)
This massive mixed use project at West Cliff and Bay will increase congestion (with increased cars, buses, bicycles, pedestrians and other activities) at this key intersection in the city of Santa Cruz. This intersection is also the gateway to West Cliff Drive and the Westside of Santa Cruz for surfers, tourists, residents, students and others!

Excavation for the two-story underground parking garage may destabilize the construction site and surrounding area. Just one large earthquake could be disastrous!

We, the following residents of Santa Cruz, strongly oppose this over-development of our city and the Westside area and request that the Santa Cruz City Council and Planning Department do not approve this permit and project as currently proposed.

Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/city-of-santa-cruz-save-westside-santa-cruz-stop-the-dream-inn-s-massive-expansion-at-west-cliff-bay-372f7812-e6be-401e-9aff-2e2b9e7909aa


Everyone on the Westside (and Santa Cruz) will be Impacted by this Project!

* Slower Emergency Response: This project could adversely affect the response times for emergency vehicles (Fire, Police, Ambulance, & Lifeguards)

* Traffic Gridlock: Could cause more traffic gridlock and travel times all along the already overburdened west side streets.

* Potential Destablization: Possible destabilization of job site and surrounding hillside due to excavation of 2 story underground parking garage.

* Minimal Affordable Housing: Huge profits for developers building luxury condos....does not help local housing shortage!

We are opposed to the over-development planned by the Dream Inn at West Cliff and Bay, which has been submitted to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Department.

The proposed development could: increase traffic and emergency response times, destabilize surrounding hillsides, increase pollution, and does nothing to promote local affordable housing in an important Westside lifeline-corridor while negatively impacting local quality of life.


Volunteer to save Santa Cruz westside!
https://savesantacruzwestside.org/volunteer/

Donate
https://savesantacruzwestside.org/donate/

Follow us on Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/savesantacruzwestside/
https://savesantacruzwestside.org/
§
by Save Westside Santa Cruz Friday Sep 7th, 2018 8:33 PM
save_santa_cruz_westside_-_action_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (2.1mb)
https://savesantacruzwestside.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code