This massive mixed use project at West Cliff and Bay will increase congestion (with increased cars, buses, bicycles, pedestrians and other activities) at this key intersection in the city of Santa Cruz. This intersection is also the gateway to West Cliff Drive and the Westside of Santa Cruz for surfers, tourists, residents, students and others!Excavation for the two-story underground parking garage may destabilize the construction site and surrounding area. Just one large earthquake could be disastrous!We, the following residents of Santa Cruz, strongly oppose this over-development of our city and the Westside area and request that the Santa Cruz City Council and Planning Department do not approve this permit and project as currently proposed.Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/city-of-santa-cruz-save-westside-santa-cruz-stop-the-dream-inn-s-massive-expansion-at-west-cliff-bay-372f7812-e6be-401e-9aff-2e2b9e7909aa Everyone on the Westside (and Santa Cruz) will be Impacted by this Project!* Slower Emergency Response: This project could adversely affect the response times for emergency vehicles (Fire, Police, Ambulance, & Lifeguards)* Traffic Gridlock: Could cause more traffic gridlock and travel times all along the already overburdened west side streets.* Potential Destablization: Possible destabilization of job site and surrounding hillside due to excavation of 2 story underground parking garage.* Minimal Affordable Housing: Huge profits for developers building luxury condos....does not help local housing shortage!We are opposed to the over-development planned by the Dream Inn at West Cliff and Bay, which has been submitted to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Department.The proposed development could: increase traffic and emergency response times, destabilize surrounding hillsides, increase pollution, and does nothing to promote local affordable housing in an important Westside lifeline-corridor while negatively impacting local quality of life.Volunteer to save Santa Cruz westside!DonateFollow us on Facebook!