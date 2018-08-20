From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rise Against Climate Capitalism! Schedule of Events and Trainings!
Diablo Rising Tide will be hosting a series of non-violent direct action trainings and other events this summer and fall. There is much action in the streets these days from fight back against the racist Trump regime to pipeline and fossil fuel fighting to the build up to Jerry Brown’s neo-liberal Climate Summit in September.
The following events are brought to you, or co-sponsored/co-facilitated by Diablo Rising Tide and friends:
**September 1st, 1pm-5pm-Non-Violent Direct Action Training. Bethany Methodist Church. 1270 Sanchez, San Francisco. https://www.facebook.com/events/230987331037224/
**September 2nd, 1pm-5pm– Non-Violent Direct Action Training. Greenpeace Warehouse. West Oakland. https://www.facebook.com/events/182802365918649/
**September 6th, 6:30pm-9:30pm Mass Action Briefing/Meeting + NVDA Training. 955 7th St., Oakland, CA. https://www.facebook.com/events/1031372790356481/
**September 7th, 5pm– Non-Violent Direct Action Training. San Francisco Unitarian Church,1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109. https://www.facebook.com/events/213337799365028/
**September 8th– Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice March.
**September 9th, 9am– Intertribal Prayer, Teach-in and Direct Action Training. West Berkeley Shellmound 1900 Fourth St. Berkeley CA. https://www.facebook.com/events/197355567798826/
**September 10th, 8am- Rise Against Climate Capitalism action at the Governor’s Task Force on Climate and Forests meeting. 55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco. https://www.facebook.com/events/2201440193419148/
**September 10th, 6:30pm– Mass Action Briefing/Meeting + NVDA Training. 518 Valencia, San Francisco. https://www.facebook.com/events/2201440193419148/
**September 11th, 6:30pm– Mass Action Briefing/Meeting + NVDA Training. 518 Valencia, San Francisco. https://www.facebook.com/events/1939205593036029/
**September 12th, 12pm- Protest to Stop the Financing of Oakland Coal Terminal. San Francisco Marriott Marquis. 780 Mission St. San Francisco. https://www.facebook.com/events/2179466762329984/
**September 12th- Non-Violent Direct Action Training + more. Details soon
**September 13th, 7am– Stand with Communities, Not Corporations! March and mass action at the Global Climate Action Summit. Jessie Square. 736 Mission St, San Francisco.https://www.facebook.com/events/571268929956792/
For more information or to get involved, email diablorisingtide [at] riseup.net.
PLEASE NOTE: Keep an eye on https://againstclimatecapitalism.com/schedule/ for any schedule updates.
