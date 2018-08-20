From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rise Against Climate Capitalism! Schedule of Events and Trainings! by Diablo Rising Tide

Monday Aug 20th, 2018 8:52 AM

Diablo Rising Tide will be hosting a series of non-violent direct action trainings and other events this summer and fall. There is much action in the streets these days from fight back against the racist Trump regime to pipeline and fossil fuel fighting to the build up to Jerry Brown’s neo-liberal Climate Summit in September.