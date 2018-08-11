Hiroshima Day Vigil was held from 10:30AM to past noon at the Santa Cruz Town Clock 903 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060



A wide array of local artists gave musical performances, and an open mic for those who wanted to speak was available to those who would like to speak regarding global denuclearization!A beautiful Saturday in down town. Many turned out to remember the day our military dropped hell from the sky on Hiroshima and Nagasaki We also gathered to reflect on the future. A future without Nukes and a world in Peace! Here are my pictures from today's event.Please see many more picture's on my Facebook site:---------------------------------------------------------It should be noted:"On July 7, 2017, the UN General Assembly voted for a international treaty banning the use and possession of nuclear weapons, which will go into effect on Dec. 20, 2017. The US, other nuclear powers and their allies boycotted the vote and have not yet endorsed or signed the treaty. It is up to us to mobilize popular support for our country to become a signatory!"