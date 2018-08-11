top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Hiroshima Day Vigil Remembrance Saturday, August 11, 2018
by AutumnSun
Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
Hiroshima Day Vigil was held from 10:30AM to past noon at the Santa Cruz Town Clock 903 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
sm_025.jpg
original image (4000x6000)

A wide array of local artists gave musical performances, and an open mic for those who wanted to speak was available to those who would like to speak regarding global denuclearization!
A beautiful Saturday in down town. Many turned out to remember the day our military dropped hell from the sky on Hiroshima and Nagasaki We also gathered to reflect on the future. A future without Nukes and a world in Peace! Here are my pictures from today's event.Please see many more picture's on my Facebook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10215970036298825.1073742133.1085185228&type=3
---------------------------------------------------------
It should be noted:
"On July 7, 2017, the UN General Assembly voted for a international treaty banning the use and possession of nuclear weapons, which will go into effect on Dec. 20, 2017. The US, other nuclear powers and their allies boycotted the vote and have not yet endorsed or signed the treaty. It is up to us to mobilize popular support for our country to become a signatory!"
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_032.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_037.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_039.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_051.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_063.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_073.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_077.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_099.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_104.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_120.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_138.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_145.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_151.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_186.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_200.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_207.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_223.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_243.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 8:26 PM
sm_264.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code