Save SCOTUS: Unite for Justice Protests in CA & Nationwide to #StopKavanaugh
Date Sunday August 26
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
San Francisco, State of California, Nationwide
UNITE FOR JUSTICE to #STOPKAVANAUGH:
PROTEST EVENTS throughout CALIFORNIA & NATIONWIDE

When: Sunday, August 26th

Find a #StopKavanaugh event near you: https://act.moveon.org/event/unite-for-justice/search/

On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.

In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury.

Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.

Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination. United, we will to fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate.

We will #StopKavanaugh. Join us.

Organizers: The People's Defense, Moveon.org, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and partner organizations

For more information on Unite for Justice & the participating organizations, go to https://uniteforjustice2018.com/
