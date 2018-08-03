From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday August 26
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|San Francisco, State of California, Nationwide
|Protest
|Unite for Justice 2018
|https://uniteforjustice2018.com/
UNITE FOR JUSTICE to #STOPKAVANAUGH:
PROTEST EVENTS throughout CALIFORNIA & NATIONWIDE
When: Sunday, August 26th
Find a #StopKavanaugh event near you: https://act.moveon.org/event/unite-for-justice/search/
On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.
In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury.
Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.
Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination. United, we will to fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate.
We will #StopKavanaugh. Join us.
Organizers: The People's Defense, Moveon.org, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and partner organizations
For more information on Unite for Justice & the participating organizations, go to https://uniteforjustice2018.com/
