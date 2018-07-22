From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Urban Shield Withdrawal Vote at Berkeley City Council - Monday, 7/23, 4:00 PM
The Berkeley City Council will vote on whether to withdraw Berkeley Police from participating in the 2018 Urban Shield exercises. The special City Council meeting will commence at 4:00 PM at Old City Hall, Allston & MLK, in Berkeley.
