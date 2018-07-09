From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Stolen Legacy - Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Monday Jul 9th, 2018 11:54 AM

Reconciliation and restoration of the stolen legacy for Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. begins the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

#1619-2019

The connected history of the Port of San Francisco and the Port of New Orleans includes a historic continuation of disparaging treatment toward people of Pan African Ancestry, fulfillment of biblical prophecy is at hand.



Restoration and reconciliation of the stolen legacy from the "African Founding Father of California" Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. may help mitigate some of today's challenges by showcasing to the world the amazing contributions by our "hidden figures" of Pan Africans in early California History.



In 1834, Captain Leidesdorff was a maritime fixture at the Port of New Orleans along with thousands of other seamen of Pan African Ancestry who utilized New Orleans as a homeport, both enslaved and free, indeed Cotton was King.



Today, the Port of New Orleans imports and exports more tonnes of Agriculture products than any other Port in America.



In 1838, William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. was forced to leave the Port of New Orleans; his homeport for the previous 4 years, because of the Negro Seamen Acts proved a difficult and dangerous conditions to continue lucrative maritime trade and commerce.



In 1841, William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. sailed from the Port of New York to relocate to the Pacific Ocean at the sleepy Mexican Port of Yerba Buena, to create a major cosmopolitan shipping destination.



Today's Port of San Francisco was facilitated by the vision of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., prior to the Gold Rush discovery 170 years ago.



Leidesdorff St. is the Wall St. of the West coast, heart of the Financial District of San Francisco, developed by Leidesdorff as he served as first elected City Treasurer, President of the S.F. School Board and was appointed U.S. Vice-Consul of Mexican California, serving as the first African American Diplimat in U.S. History.



Beginning in the Spring of 1845 Leidesdorff Ranch, Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, 35,500 acres in today's Sacramento County was developed as a major cattle and wheat agricultural enterprise.



After the short lived Bear Flag Revolt and arrival of the New York Volunteers - Stevenson Regiment in 1846, Alta California was under U.S. Military rule until California Statehood in September of 1850.



The connection of New York financial markets to California development is an "Ancient Future" Gold Rush stolen legacy.



Today, Northern California prepares to celebrate late night service to our ‘ancient future’ by expansion of “Light Rail” to the Historic Leidesdorff Plaza, Negro Bar, Sacramento County, today's City of Folsom.



The Gold Line terminates at Leidesdorff Plaza, just prior to crossing the American River at historic Negro Bar, downstream from the community of Negro Hill.



California State Parks is poised to take direction from the California State Legislature and finally share the authentic stolen legacy of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. and a plethora of other Pan African Heritage stories along Historic Coloma Road.



The first railroad west of the Mississippi River, the Sacramento Valley Railroad, follows a nearly identical path according to a 1854 survey map, drawn by chief engineer T.D. Judah, which clearly identifies the major regional assets of Sacramento County.



The Niagara New York Railroad was a training ground for Theodorah Judah and many of the same New York financiers provided needed venture capital to facilitate his vision of a transcontinental railroad.



May 1966, Leidesdorff Plaza was dedicated by the Negro Museum and Library Association of Sacramento, led by Mr. Joe Larson.



A majestic fountain and scenic park once highlighted by historical markers of the Pony Express, Sacramento Valley Railroad and Leidesdorff Ranch, these elements are lost to history as the positive contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry.



Soon Negro Bar - California State Park may rise like a Phoenix, and become a regional showcase and mutually beneficial point of respect and reconciliation that brings people from around the world together.



Unfortunately, recent examples of California Gold Rush Days, historic Black Culture Day, California State Fair, California Admission Day and Negro Hill grave markers at Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery demonstrate a historic desire to uniquely exclude Pan African

contributions toward the forward flow of humanity, alienating our historic authenticity as it relates to demonstrating to global citizens the positive contributions of people of Pan African ancestry in the California Gold Rush Era.



The example of bold and courageous bipartisan leadership by elder statesmen Dave Cox, Mervyn Dymally, and Darrell Steinberg whom help facilitate the establishment of the William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. Memorial Highway, as a first step, to encourage a broader recognition and desire towards preservation and restoration of an authentic legacy of Leidesdorff

Ranch was a short lived ray of hope.



It may take a personal visit by Tova Leidesdorf to relight leadership and support for reconciling and restoring the stolen legacy.



There is no greater story in the California Gold Rush Era than the golden legacy one of the wealthiest person in 1848 California, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. “African Founding Father of California.”



Today, the San Francisco financial markets along Leidesdorff Street could help showcase 2018 Leidesdorff Day throughout the State of California and maximize opportunity fueling another Gold Rush on Historic Leidesdorff Ranch, Sacramento County.

