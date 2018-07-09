From the Open-Publishing Calendar

State Water Board releases plan to increase flows in San Joaquin River and tributaries by Dan Bacher

Monday Jul 9th, 2018 9:15 AM

Ironically, the same board that released the draft plan to increase water flows thorough the Lower San Joaquin River and its tributaries is also continuing with the evidentiary hearings for the change in point of diversion petitions by the California Department of Water Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation to build Governor Jerry Brown’s Delta Tunnels.

