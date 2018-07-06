In the north of Syria, amidst the ongoing civil war, a self-administrating society based on the values of women's liberation, radical democracy and ecology is being built up. We are a group of people from different places around the world currently living and working on ecological issues in this region called Rojava.

Dear friends,we are a group of people from different places around the worldcurrently living and working on ecological issues in Rojava, northernSyria. We would like to ask for support for our new book project,sharing our story and struggles as we try to “Make Rojava Green Again”.In the north of Syria, amidst the ongoing civil war, aself-administrating society based on the values of women's liberation,radical democracy and ecology is being built up. Together with theresponsible entities within the self-administration for the ecologicalwork, we started our campaign "Make Rojava Green Again" at the beginningof this year.Our first main project, and ongoing practical work, is the establishmentof a tree nursery. During the rule of the Baath regime the Kurds inSyria faced a politic of assimilation and repression. The regime alsotried to keep the region in an economical, colonial-style dependency.This was accompanied by mass deforestation, and a ban on any agriculturebesides wheat.Considering this, our nursery aims to support the localself-administration structures in the reforestation of a nature reservein the canton of Cizire. At the same time we are trying to connect toexperts from all around the world in order to solve different ecologicalproblems in the fields of recycling, energy and reuse of water. Some ofthese experts will travel to Rojava in the next months to work with us.The campaign "Make Rojava Green Again" is a project of theInternationalist Commune, where we are trying to establish an ecologicalmodel village. We will work on different pilot projects: setting up awind turbine, experimenting with greywater systems and developing smallrecycling projects. These projects can be later replicated across theregion.Besides the more practical work we also focus on discussing the meaningof ecology for the revolution in Rojava, and what an ecologic anddemocratic society can look like. We do not only discuss theoretically,but also made research about the ecological situation in Rojava andthought about perspectives and solutions based on our experiences herein the region.There are only few information avaiable how the the ecological societythat is being built up here, so we want to share the result of theseresearches in a book. If we raise enough funds to print the book at anaffordable price, it will be available in bookshops around the UK, to beordered online across the globe, or to be downloaded for free.In order to realize this project, we need the support of as many peopleas possible. Therefore we would like to invite you to contribute to andshare our crowdfunding campaign at:You can find here a small impression of the book:The book starts off with a forward by Debby Bookchin, an introduction bythe Internationalist Commune and an ideological introduction to theideas of social ecology. After going through the different ecologicalproblems in Rojava we present how we plan to support solving part of theproblems with the "Make Rojava Green Again" - campaign.We hope you will enjoy the book and that it can inspire you for buildingup an ecological society, not only in Rojava, but all around the world.Initially this book will be only available in English. But we areworking already on a Spanish, French, German, Italian, Turkish andSwedish version. Later on, more translations will be available.If you have further questions, feel free to get in touch with us.We send you our best greetings,Make Rojava Green Againa campaign of the Internationalist Commune in Rojava