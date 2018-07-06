From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Make Rojava Green Again
In the north of Syria, amidst the ongoing civil war, a self-administrating society based on the values of women's liberation, radical democracy and ecology is being built up. We are a group of people from different places around the world currently living and working on ecological issues in this region called Rojava.
Dear friends,
we are a group of people from different places around the world
currently living and working on ecological issues in Rojava, northern
Syria. We would like to ask for support for our new book project,
sharing our story and struggles as we try to “Make Rojava Green Again”.
In the north of Syria, amidst the ongoing civil war, a
self-administrating society based on the values of women's liberation,
radical democracy and ecology is being built up. Together with the
responsible entities within the self-administration for the ecological
work, we started our campaign "Make Rojava Green Again" at the beginning
of this year.
Our first main project, and ongoing practical work, is the establishment
of a tree nursery. During the rule of the Baath regime the Kurds in
Syria faced a politic of assimilation and repression. The regime also
tried to keep the region in an economical, colonial-style dependency.
This was accompanied by mass deforestation, and a ban on any agriculture
besides wheat.
Considering this, our nursery aims to support the local
self-administration structures in the reforestation of a nature reserve
in the canton of Cizire. At the same time we are trying to connect to
experts from all around the world in order to solve different ecological
problems in the fields of recycling, energy and reuse of water. Some of
these experts will travel to Rojava in the next months to work with us.
The campaign "Make Rojava Green Again" is a project of the
Internationalist Commune, where we are trying to establish an ecological
model village. We will work on different pilot projects: setting up a
wind turbine, experimenting with greywater systems and developing small
recycling projects. These projects can be later replicated across the
region.
Besides the more practical work we also focus on discussing the meaning
of ecology for the revolution in Rojava, and what an ecologic and
democratic society can look like. We do not only discuss theoretically,
but also made research about the ecological situation in Rojava and
thought about perspectives and solutions based on our experiences here
in the region.
There are only few information avaiable how the the ecological society
that is being built up here, so we want to share the result of these
researches in a book. If we raise enough funds to print the book at an
affordable price, it will be available in bookshops around the UK, to be
ordered online across the globe, or to be downloaded for free.
In order to realize this project, we need the support of as many people
as possible. Therefore we would like to invite you to contribute to and
share our crowdfunding campaign at:
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/make-rojava-green-again/
You can find here a small impression of the book:
https://issuu.com/dogsectionpress/docs/MRGAdraft
The book starts off with a forward by Debby Bookchin, an introduction by
the Internationalist Commune and an ideological introduction to the
ideas of social ecology. After going through the different ecological
problems in Rojava we present how we plan to support solving part of the
problems with the "Make Rojava Green Again" - campaign.
We hope you will enjoy the book and that it can inspire you for building
up an ecological society, not only in Rojava, but all around the world.
Initially this book will be only available in English. But we are
working already on a Spanish, French, German, Italian, Turkish and
Swedish version. Later on, more translations will be available.
If you have further questions, feel free to get in touch with us.
We send you our best greetings,
Make Rojava Green Again
a campaign of the Internationalist Commune in Rojava
https://twitter.com/greenrojava
https://www.facebook.com/GreenRojava/
http://www.internationalistcommune.com
