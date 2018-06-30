From the Open-Publishing Calendar
One Day After Janus: SEIU1021 SF Workers Protest Racist Medical Examiner Michael Hunter
Dozens of San Francisco spoke out and rallied at the San Francisco Medical Examiners Office to protest the physical assaults on union stewards and systemic racism by the Chief Medical Examiner and TV "star" Michael Hunter.
One day following the Janus decision on June 28, 2918 dozens of San Francisco SEIU 1021 African American members protested the racist attacks and discrimination encouraged by San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner Michael Hunter M.D.. They rallied and spoke out at the SF Medical Examiners Office in San Francisco. Hunter also hosts a TV show "Autopsy: The last hours of...." Hunter while making over $345,000 as Chief Medical Director in San Francisco.
Workers also discussed the refusal of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan to provide public records on discipline and discrimination against African American workers.
Workers also challenged the new mayor London Breed to remove the Michael Hunter MD for allowing the racist bullying and terrorism against union members at the city facility he is in charge of.
Additional media:
https://youtu.be/eIyXXLi5D6k
The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w
https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton
https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8
For more information:
SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-14-18ResSptSEIU-1021-Member-Cheryl-Thornton..pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Protest Petition to Dr. Michael Hunter
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Hunter was accused of allowing racist discrimination at the off and systemic bullying of workers.
original image (1024x768)
Chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter also hosts a tv show with approval of the city of SF
original image (940x626)
Chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter has allowed and supported the bullying and racist attacks on African American workers.
SEIU 1021 members spoke and said they would not tolerate the systemic racism and lack of accountability.
Workers at the rally said that An Injury To One Is An Injury to All!
SF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan has helped organize the racist cleaning of African American CCSF workers. She is also refuses to turn over statistical records of hiring and firing practices of city managers. Her managers told the union SEIU 1021 that they had to get a lawyer to get medical records
original image (1700x956)
