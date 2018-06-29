From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New map reveals massive number of offshore wells in California waters
Governor Jerry Brown has called Trump’s federal offshore oil drilling "short-sighed" and "reckless," but the new site — http://www.BrownvTrumpOilMap.com— shows Brown controls four times more oil wells in state waters than those Trump controls in federal waters, according to Liza Tucker, consumer advocate for Consumer Watchdog.
On January 4, 2018, California Governor Jerry Brown joined Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee in condemning President Donald Trump's plan to expand oil and gas drilling in federal waters as “reckless” and “short-sighted.”
Ironically, as the three Governors condemned the dangerous new offshore drilling proposal it turns out time that California regulators under Jerry Brown have overseen a massive expansion of new offshore drilling in state waters in recent years — while a new map website reals that Governor Jerry Brown controls four times as many offshore wells in state waters than Trump controls in federal waters.
In a statement, the three governors said, “This political decision to open the magnificent and beautiful Pacific Coast waters to oil and gas drilling flies in the face of decades of strong opposition on the part of Oregon, Washington and California – from Republicans and Democrats alike. They’ve chosen to forget the utter devastation of past offshore oil spills to wildlife and to the fishing, recreation and tourism industries in our states. They’ve chosen to ignore the science that tells us our climate is changing and we must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But we won’t forget history or ignore science.”
“For more than 30 years, our shared coastline has been protected from further federal drilling and we’ll do whatever it takes to stop this reckless, short-sighted action," they concluded.
Brown also issued a personal statement blasting Trump, pledging "resistance" to Trump's plan to expand offshore oil drilling.
"Donald Trump has absolutely chosen the wrong course. He's wrong on the facts. America's economy is boosted by following the Paris Agreement. He's wrong on the science. Totally wrong. California will resist this misguided and insane course of action. Trump is AWOL but California is on the field, ready for battle," Brown claimed.
However, the Governor's Office press release and most media neglected to mention is that Brown’s oil and gas regulators have approved 238 new offshore oil wells in state waters under existing leases off Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 2012 to 2016, an increase of 17 percent. according to data released in a report issued by Fractracker Alliance in February 2017. To read the complete report, go to: http://www.fractracker.org/…(
It gets even worse. On June 20, Consumer Watchdog launched a web site that allows you to compare California offshore wells under the control of Governor Jerry Brown and President Donald Trump. The numbers are simply stunning.
“Brown has called Trump’s federal offshore oil drilling short-sighed and reckless, but the site — http://www.BrownvTrumpOilMap.com— shows Brown controls four times more oil wells in state waters than those Trump controls in federal waters, according to Liza Tucker, consumer advocate for Consumer Watchdog.
Offshore wells in state waters controlled by the Brown Administration total 5460, versus 1429 offshore wells in federal waters controlled by the Trump administration. Federal waters are those three nautical miles or more off California’s coast.
Of the 5460 state wells, 2028 are active; 1336 are production wells, while the rest are support wells like wastewater disposal and water flood/steam flood/observation, etc, according to Kyle Ferrar of the Fractracker Alliance. The 1429 federal offshore wells include 441 production wells
Consumer Watchdog’s site allows you to click on thousands of head shots of Brown or Trump over oil derricks and see the latitude and longitude of the respective state or federal well and which oil company owns it. The data was provided by FracTracker Alliance.
“The map proves that when it comes to offshore oil drilling Governor Brown wins the ‘Drill, Baby Drill’ prize, not Donald Trump,” said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog. “Governor Brown has four times more oil derricks in his hands than President Trump does. Jerry Brown could end offshore drilling in California tomorrow with an executive order, but he has been all talk and no walk on protecting our coast from oil drilling.”
800 public interest groups, including Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker, have come together in the Brown’s Last Chance Campaign to call on Brown to freeze oil drilling in California before he takes the stage at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in September. Read their letter to Brown and about the campaign at http://www.brownslastchance.org
Tucker said California has banned new offshore leases since 1984, but has allowed the expansion of oil drilling in existing leases. As Governor, Brown has the power to close down all existing leases and wells through executive action.
This failure of the state’s regulators to comprehensively protect the ocean from offshore drilling is exposed by the massive expansion of offshore drilling in Southern California waters that began in January 2012 after a network of so-called “marine protected areas” in Southern California waters was created under the helm of Big Oil lobbyist.
Catherine Reheis-Boyd, the President of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), chaired the Marine Life Protection Act (MLPA) Initiative Blue Ribbon Task Force to create “marine protected areas” in Southern California from 2009 to 2012. Reheis-Boyd also served on the task forces for the Central Coast, North Central Coast and North Coast from 2004 to 2012.
This expansion of offshore drilling occurs within the context of the bigger picture of the expansion onshore drilling for oil and gas in California. A reportpublished on May 22 by Oil Change International, in collaboration with California-based and national environmental justice and climate groups, reveals how California’s climate leadership requires a managed ramp-down of oil production.
A review of state permitting records in the report “The Sky’s The Limit: California,” shows that more than 20,000 drilling permits, including 12,000 permits for new wells, have been issued during the Brown administration.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plan for nationwide offshore oil and gas leases would significantly expand offshore drilling by allowing new leases in waters off Alaska, the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. The new offshore drilling plan would have a devastating impact on fish, wildlife and the ocean ecosystem, as well as the fishing, Indigenous and coastal communities that depend on them for their economies, livelihoods and culture.
Yet California regulators at the same time currently control four times the the amount of offshore wells than Trump controls in state waters, according to the latest data. We must stop both Trump’s plan to expand offshore drilling in federal waters and Brown’s current expansion off offshore wells in state waters to protect our precious coastal waters from oil industry pollution and spills.
