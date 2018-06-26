From the Open-Publishing Calendar
GOP seeks massive HUD budget cuts as $117,400 considered as low-income in Bay Area
Low-income renters of Oakland protesting against their evictions when the City of Oakland, and Oakland Community Housing, Inc.(OCHI), tried to illegally evict the low-income renters from the California Hotel in 2008. (Lydia Gans Photo)
GOP seeks massive HUD budget cuts as $117,400 considered as low-income in Bay Area
Households earning $117,400 in Bay Area qualify as low-income for some affordable housing projects
By Lynda Carson - June 26, 2018
The affordable housing crisis in the Bay Area is raging out of control as greedy landlords, realtors, and developers force people out of their housing in the name of gentrification. The average rent in Oakland is currently at $2,497, according to Rent Cafe, and the homeless/houseless population is being abused due to the lack of public housing, or affordable housing.
According to the latest 2018 figures from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), households with a family of 4 earning as much as $117,400 annually, reportedly may qualify as a low-income households, and be eligible for some affordable housing programs, in the Bay Area.
Based on HUD’s own records, 79% of HUD-assisted households have an average annual income below $20,000, with 40% of those households having an annual income of $10,000 to $19,999. Only 20% of HUD-assisted households have an annual income of $20,000 or more.
For those who are disabled with a fixed income of less than $12,000 a year and using public transit to get around while residing in a subsidized affordable housing project, it may seem strange to have a neighbor residing in the same building that drives a luxurious Lexus, or a Mercedes Benz. But that is presently the reality of residing in some of these much needed affordable housing projects in the Bay Area, because of the destruction and privatization of our public housing.
According to the Housing Authority of the County of Alameda, during 2017, a family of 4 earning around $89,600 per year may be eligible to reside in a subsidized rental unit.
During 2017, according to the Berkeley Housing Authority, a family of 4 earning around $89,600 may reside in a subsidized rental apartment.
In Oakland, during 2017, according to the Oakland Housing Authority, a family of 4 earning around $89,600 could reside in a subsidized affordable housing project.
Meanwhile the GOP seeks massive budget cuts to HUD’s affordable housing programs:
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), the House Budget Committee passed a FY 2019 budget resolution that maintains the massive 2017 tax cuts to the rich and wealthy corporations, as it repeals the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care). Their budget would also result in nearly $6 trillion in catastrophic budget cuts over a decade to our nations federal domestic programs, not including the military.
Additionally, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a Trump and GOP reorganization proposal to consolidate federal departments including HUD, would cap the Housing Trust Fund (funding for low-income housing projects) at $440 million annually, instead of the expected $3.5 billion annually. Additionally, Trump / GOP wants to create a so-called Council on Public Assistance, which is to be housed in the newly proposed “Department of Health and Public Welfare.” The Council on Public Assistance would have the authority to create new draconian policies. Also, the Council on Public Assistance, is proposed to include representatives from all federal agencies that administer public benefit programs, including HUD, Medicaid Services, the Center for Medicare and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
