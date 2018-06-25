From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Treasure Island Charade, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud by Labor Video Project

Monday Jun 25th, 2018 5:47 PM A Treasure Island Restoration Advisory Board meeting was held on June 19, 2018. The Navy gave a presentation on how they are "cleaning up" Treasure Island and denied knowing about the whistleblowers and also any people who had gotten sick or died due to the dangerous radiation and other deadly toxins on the island.

original image (3039x1735)



Additional media:

Whistleblowers and The Cover-up At Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/Nearly-Half-of-Hunters-Point-Shipyard-Radiation-Cleanup-in-Question-Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074..html

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

The San Francisco development of Treasure Island with multi-million dollar condos is being driven ahead by the US Navy, government regulators and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Senator Diane Feinstein and most San Francisco politicians. At the Restoration Advisory Board RAD meeting on Treasure Island on June 19, 2018, the US Navy gave a report on the supposed "clean-up". They denied knowing any illnesses or deaths on the highly toxic radioactive island. Speakers and residents challenged the Navy report and demanded accountability. The Navy also said that they had no knowledge about whistleblowers at Tetra Tech and Test America.Additional media:Whistleblowers and The Cover-up At Treasure Island and Hunters Point ShipyardProduction of Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&ar=1&...

The co-chair of the handpicked Treasurer Island Advisory Board RAD declared that Treasure Island was not a Superfund site despite the fact it is listed as a site and was also directly connected to the Hunters Point Shipyard

The plan of the developers and investors like Richard Blum, the husband of Senator Feinstein

San Francisco politicians continue to plan to build condos on the polluted island.

While the US Navy admits that there has been extensive radiation they don't believe anyone has been harmed despite the epidemics o cancers and other illnesses.

The island which was constructed with landfill in the 1930's is subject to serious earthquake dangers as well as flooding as sea levels rise. The city politicians including the Board of Supervisors continue to push ahead with the billion dollar development

The US Navy argues that there is no radioactive dangers left on the island after they have spent over $300 million.





Senator Feinstein, Congresswoman Pelosi and Gavin Newsom are all continuing to push the development and construction on Treasure Island despite the massive testing scandal and the termination of whistleblowers from Tetra Tech and Test America. They helped conspire and collude with Lennar and the developers to push the project ahead despite the massive corruption and $1 billion Eco-fraud.