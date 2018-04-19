From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
The Republican 'Prolife' Party Is the Party of War, Execution, and Bear Cub Murder
51 Republican senators and 220 Republican House members voted to authorize
the murder of Alaskan bear cubs in their dens, as well as luring of them to bait stations at which they can be blown away. In addition, the bill Trump signed authorizes the importation of ivory from elephant massacres into the US
the murder of Alaskan bear cubs in their dens, as well as luring of them to bait stations at which they can be blown away. In addition, the bill Trump signed authorizes the importation of ivory from elephant massacres into the US
51 GOP senators as well as independent King of Maine
voted to slaughter bear cubs in their dens while 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted no.
D. Trump signed into law a bill pushed by the National Rifle Aassociation, Ryan Zinke, serial killer of many species who heads the Dept of Interior, and the Safari Club international which promotes trophy hunting and canned hunts (mammals trapped inside fences shot as easily as innocent fish in a barrel). The law allows the murder of bear cubs in their dens. It allows them to be lured by food to bait stations at which they can be blown away. It allows the import of the ivory of massacred elephants.
The only Republican senator who did not vote was the ailing Izakson of Georgia who himself was 1 of 4 initial sponsors of AETA, the bill criminalizing free speech for those protesting slaughterhouses, laboratory research on animals etc.
In the Senate, 51 Republican senators and King of Maine voted to slaughter the cubs. 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted against the murder. It was initially introduced by Don Young, GOP, Alaska, often named the worst enemy of innocent animals in the House.
You have the power to vote down 35 Republican senators or candidates in the primaries
and November, as well as every Republican in the House.
In the House, 220 Republicans voted for murder and 10 against
while Democrats, 183, voted no and 5 voted yes.
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll098.xml
Theodore Roosevelt killed hundreds of bears, but when a bear cub he had orphaned by murdering his mother wandered into camp, Roosevelt spared his life. He is more remembered for that
1 baby cub, nicknamed Teddy's bear, now teddy bear, than for the hundreds he murdered.
But Donald Trump has signed a bill allowing the murder of baby bears in their dens or lured to bait stations to be blown away.
In addition, the Republican governor of Wyoming has
scheduled a grizzly bear hunt.
Please contact the governor, 2 senators and representative from Wyoming, all 4 Republican, to ask them to cancel the plannedslaughter called a 'hunt'. senate.gov house.gov
https://www.environews.tv/040517-done-trump-signs-hjr-69-law-allowing-sl/
ttps://http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/news/press_releases/2017/alaska-wildlife-04-04-2017.php See also:
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll098.xml
https://www.environews.tv/040517-done-trump-signs-hjr-69-law-allowing-slaughter-alaskan-bear-cubs-wolf-pups/
Note: The Safari Club gives special awards to those who murder not 300 animals but 300 different SPECIES of animals.
voted to slaughter bear cubs in their dens while 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted no.
D. Trump signed into law a bill pushed by the National Rifle Aassociation, Ryan Zinke, serial killer of many species who heads the Dept of Interior, and the Safari Club international which promotes trophy hunting and canned hunts (mammals trapped inside fences shot as easily as innocent fish in a barrel). The law allows the murder of bear cubs in their dens. It allows them to be lured by food to bait stations at which they can be blown away. It allows the import of the ivory of massacred elephants.
The only Republican senator who did not vote was the ailing Izakson of Georgia who himself was 1 of 4 initial sponsors of AETA, the bill criminalizing free speech for those protesting slaughterhouses, laboratory research on animals etc.
In the Senate, 51 Republican senators and King of Maine voted to slaughter the cubs. 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted against the murder. It was initially introduced by Don Young, GOP, Alaska, often named the worst enemy of innocent animals in the House.
You have the power to vote down 35 Republican senators or candidates in the primaries
and November, as well as every Republican in the House.
In the House, 220 Republicans voted for murder and 10 against
while Democrats, 183, voted no and 5 voted yes.
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll098.xml
Theodore Roosevelt killed hundreds of bears, but when a bear cub he had orphaned by murdering his mother wandered into camp, Roosevelt spared his life. He is more remembered for that
1 baby cub, nicknamed Teddy's bear, now teddy bear, than for the hundreds he murdered.
But Donald Trump has signed a bill allowing the murder of baby bears in their dens or lured to bait stations to be blown away.
In addition, the Republican governor of Wyoming has
scheduled a grizzly bear hunt.
Please contact the governor, 2 senators and representative from Wyoming, all 4 Republican, to ask them to cancel the plannedslaughter called a 'hunt'. senate.gov house.gov
https://www.environews.tv/040517-done-trump-signs-hjr-69-law-allowing-sl/
ttps://http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/news/press_releases/2017/alaska-wildlife-04-04-2017.php See also:
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll098.xml
https://www.environews.tv/040517-done-trump-signs-hjr-69-law-allowing-slaughter-alaskan-bear-cubs-wolf-pups/
Note: The Safari Club gives special awards to those who murder not 300 animals but 300 different SPECIES of animals.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network