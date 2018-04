51 Republican senators and 220 Republican House members voted to authorize

the murder of Alaskan bear cubs in their dens, as well as luring of them to bait stations at which they can be blown away. In addition, the bill Trump signed authorizes the importation of ivory from elephant massacres into the US

51 GOP senators as well as independent King of Mainevoted to slaughter bear cubs in their dens while 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted no.D. Trump signed into law a bill pushed by the National Rifle Aassociation, Ryan Zinke, serial killer of many species who heads the Dept of Interior, and the Safari Club international which promotes trophy hunting and canned hunts (mammals trapped inside fences shot as easily as innocent fish in a barrel). The law allows the murder of bear cubs in their dens. It allows them to be lured by food to bait stations at which they can be blown away. It allows the import of the ivory of massacred elephants.The only Republican senator who did not vote was the ailing Izakson of Georgia who himself was 1 of 4 initial sponsors of AETA, the bill criminalizing free speech for those protesting slaughterhouses, laboratory research on animals etc.In the Senate, 51 Republican senators and King of Maine voted to slaughter the cubs. 46 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders voted against the murder. It was initially introduced by Don Young, GOP, Alaska, often named the worst enemy of innocent animals in the House.You have the power to vote down 35 Republican senators or candidates in the primariesand November, as well as every Republican in the House.In the House, 220 Republicans voted for murder and 10 againstwhile Democrats, 183, voted no and 5 voted yes.Theodore Roosevelt killed hundreds of bears, but when a bear cub he had orphaned by murdering his mother wandered into camp, Roosevelt spared his life. He is more remembered for that1 baby cub, nicknamed Teddy's bear, now teddy bear, than for the hundreds he murdered.But Donald Trump has signed a bill allowing the murder of baby bears in their dens or lured to bait stations to be blown away.In addition, the Republican governor of Wyoming hasscheduled a grizzly bear hunt.Please contact the governor, 2 senators and representative from Wyoming, all 4 Republican, to ask them to cancel the plannedslaughter called a 'hunt'. senate.gov house.govttps:// http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/news/press_releases/2017/alaska-wildlife-04-04-2017.php See also:Note: The Safari Club gives special awards to those who murder not 300 animals but 300 different SPECIES of animals.