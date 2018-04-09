

Reel Work Labor Film Festival

• 2018 SCHEDULE •

Sunday, April 22



2 pm • Media Theater, UCSC



Together To End Solitary



CRUEL AND UNUSUAL: the Story of the Angola 3

Trailer for Cruel and Unusual



(Vadim Jean, 2017, 102min, USA)



Three Black men spent a combined 113 torturous years in solitary confinement, framed for organizing against injustice inside Angola Prison in Louisiana. This documentary follows their decades-long struggle for justice and the building of a national and international movement to end solitary confinement.



Speakers: Craig Haney, UCSC Professor of Psychology and Law; Marie Levin, California Families Against Solitary Confinement



Event Co-hosts: UC Presidential Chair, CA Families Against Solitary Confinement, End Solitary Santa Cruz County







