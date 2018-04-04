From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Open Letter to the Brooklyn Museum: Your Curatorial Crisis is an Opportunity to Decolonize by Decolonize Brooklyn Museum

Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 11:21 PM

APRIL 3, 2018 - We don’t know all of the factors that went into the decision of Anne Pasternak and others to appoint a white woman (Kristen Windmuller-Luna) as the new chief curator of the Brooklyn Museum’s African collection. But no matter how one parses it, the appointment is simply not a good look in this day and age–especially on the part of a museum that prides itself on its relationships with the diverse communities of Brooklyn. What we have heard expressed is a sense of surprise, on the one hand, that this museum of all museums would make such a tone-deaf decision, and, on the other, the realization that the decision is not a surprise at all given the pervasive structures of white supremacy in the art field. So, what will the Brooklyn Museum do now?