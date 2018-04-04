From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Paying Tribute to Legendary SF Bay Area DJ Cameron Paul
Paying tribute to legendary SF Bay Area DJ Cameron Paul who passed away of cancer last week.
As music fans still mourn the recent death of legendary Bay Area DJ Cameron Paul, Free Radio Santa Cruz's DJ Nurse Annabella will be paying tribute to the "Godfather of Mixing" with her very own radio special guest starring rapper DMC of Run DMC.
Cameron Paul was an SF native who revolutionized the art of radio music mixing, the first in the world to play extended "powermixes" on the air, and opened the door for many other DJ mixers down the line like Nurse Annabella who grew up listening to his mix show on KMEL in San Francisco during the 90's. Cameron Paul passed away of cancer last week. He was a major player in the Bay Area DJing scene,and will be missed by many.
Please catch the Cameron Paul Radio Tribute on Free Radio Santa Cruz 101.3FM this Friday at Midnight.
