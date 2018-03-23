top
Antifascist Solidarity from Sacramento to Austin
by Antifa Sacramento
Friday Mar 23rd, 2018 12:49 PM
Antifascists in Sacramento dropped a banner in solidarity with victims of recent bombings in Austin and in solidarity with those victimized by racist terror everywhere.
This morning (March 23) antifascists in Sacramento dropped a banner in solidarity with victims of the recent bombings in Austin, TX, and in solidarity with those victimized by racist terror everywhere.

The 6 bombings in Austin show that white terror is an ever-present threat to people of color. These bombings primarily targeted the black community. Despite the clear danger and prominence of these attacks, media coverage has been relatively small. This racist violence is enforced by the state as cops continue to uphold structural racism, defending white supremacists and murdering people of color.

Just recently in Sacramento, Stephon Clark was killed by police in his own backyard and left for his family to find. We stand in solidarity with Stephon, and with all who have lost their lives to police brutality.

As long as there are terror attacks by both cops and street level white supremacists, there will be those of us actively fighting against them. From Sacramento to Austin: fuck anti-blackness. Resist white terror.
