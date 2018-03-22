Meeting will be in the Sanctuary. Attorney Gretchen Regenhardt, Regional Director of California Rural Legal Assistance, will present the new temporary Rent Control and Just Cause for Eviction ordinances passed on February 13, 2018 by the Santa Cruz City Council. We will not be discussing or answering questions about the permanent rent control ordinance that is proposed to be on the November 2018 ballot. There will be plenty of time for Q&A after the presentation. All welcome. Renters and students encouraged to attend. Sponsored by CRLA and Santa Cruz Tenants Association.

For info: (831)222-0359 There will be interpretation to Spanish.

