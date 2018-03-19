From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Protesters Return to VISA HQ, Project Messages for Gun Control by R. Robertson

Monday Mar 19th, 2018 11:06 PM

Protesters projected the death toll of the worst mass shootings of this decade on Visa's headquarter building and held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the lives lost because weapons of mass murder are too easy to buy. They said they want Visa to block credit card sales of deadly assault weapons. Photos from UltraViolet.

On March 8, protesters leaned on Visa to block sales of assault weapons. Shortly after they delivered 150,000 signatures on a petition to the company headquarters in Foster City, Visa issued a statement to the press saying “We do not believe Visa should be in the position of setting restrictions on the sale of lawful goods and services."



One week later the demonstrators returned. Saying that Visa's response rings hollow because the company already blocks the sales of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, this time they brought projection equipment to broadcast their message writ large. They projected the death toll of the worst mass shootings of this decade on the building headquartered in Foster City. They held a candlelight vigil on the rainy night in remembrance of the lives lost because weapons of mass murder are too easy to buy.



Despite the inclement weather, members of the Raging Grannies lead mournful singing and chanting. One of the Grannies, an octogenarian, said, "We are here to keep pushing Visa to prioritize lives over profits, and to demand they stop processing sales of assault weapons."



