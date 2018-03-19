From the Open-Publishing Calendar

UC Santa Cruz: East Meadow to be Developed by City on a Hill Press

Monday Mar 19th, 2018 2:22 PM

Arizona-based Sundt Construction was hired as the general contractor. Sundt is a non-unionized construction company known for the construction of about 100 miles of fencing along the U.S.–Mexican border. It was also involved in the construction of Japanese internment camps. Sundt is vying to win the contract to construct President Donald Trump’s infamous border wall plans.