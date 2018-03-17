From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Alex Jones and Company Hit with Defamation Suit dannyweil [at] protonmail.com)

Saturday Mar 17th, 2018 2:11 PM by Dr. Danny Weil, ESQ

It is time to take Jones and his merry band of fascists to a jury trial. The public deserves to understand the difference between malicious defamation emotional distress, and free speech ginned up by lies, distortions and defamation. For this, we need to leave the issue not in God's hands, but in the hands of a competent jury.