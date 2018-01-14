From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers 80 IAM 1584 Henkel Aerospace Bay Point Operators Wins Strike Over Health & Safety by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 7:05 PM Eighty striking Henkel Aerospace Bay Point operators won a complete victory after 60 days on strike and facing the national union busting company Strom Engineering. The workers forced Strom Engineering out and won all their demands making this the most significant victory for labor in the US in 2017

The company however was unsuccessful in stopping the picketing and the workers were strengthened by their unity. They also received support from the community and other unions in Bay Point and Pittsburgh, California.

After more than 60 days the company capitulated and agreed to all the demands including the removal of Strom Engineering. The company also had a backlog of over $20 million. There was also international support at other Henkel units in Europe and Germany.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IvJRYK-5WU

http://www.mercurynews.com/2013/09/11/bay-point-manufacturer-cited-200000-in-death-of-antioch-man/

http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/10/31/striking-workers-allege-fatally-dangerous-environment-racism-at-henkel-aerospace/

http://www.ourmdea.org/uploads/3/4/0/2/34020729/henkel_2.pdf

http://www.mercurynews.com/2013/09/11/bay-point-manufacturer-cited-200000-in-death-of-antioch-man/

http://contracostaherald.com/10311702cch/

http://www.bemidjipioneer.com/news/3758944-mississippi-woman-wins-sexual-harassment-case-jury-says-strom-engineering-owes-fields

http://triblive.com/local/valleynewsdispatch/12494796-74/ati-replacement-workers-sue-steel-maker-over-commuting-time-during-lockout

http://iamlocal1584.com

local1584 [at] aol.com

http://www.laborvideo.org On October 16, 2017, 80 IAM Henkel Aerospace in Bay Point Pittsburgh operators went on strike over health and safety issues. One worker was killed in 2013 and other have been seriously injured by the company. Henkel which is a German based multi-national brought in Strom Engineering a national union busting company to replace the workers and organized to bring in scabs. Strom Engineering was successful in busting the IAM NorthWest Airlines strike by brining in 7500 scab mechanics.The company however was unsuccessful in stopping the picketing and the workers were strengthened by their unity. They also received support from the community and other unions in Bay Point and Pittsburgh, California.After more than 60 days the company capitulated and agreed to all the demands including the removal of Strom Engineering. The company also had a backlog of over $20 million. There was also international support at other Henkel units in Europe and Germany.For further media:For more info:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/emvkA5SuqAw

original image (4032x3024) IAM 1584 picketer protested the use of scabs and Strom Engineering which was paid millions by Henkel to break the strike. https://youtu.be/emvkA5SuqAw

original image (3024x4032) IAM 1584 workers signed in to do their picket duties. https://youtu.be/emvkA5SuqAw Strom Engineering brought in armed thugs to intimidate the strikers and use their cars as weapons. Strom Engineering is one of the largest union busting company in the United States. https://youtu.be/emvkA5SuqAw

Strom Engineering which is based in Minnesota trained 7500 scabs to bust the strike at Northwest Airlines. https://youtu.be/emvkA5SuqAw