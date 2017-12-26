From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Celebrating Freedom to Protest: First Six J20 Defendants in DC Found Not Guilty by Susan Smith

Tuesday Dec 26th, 2017 12:47 AM

The first group of defendants standing trial for involvement in the anti-Trump protest of January 20, 2017, have been cleared of charges including rioting and property destruction in Washington, D.C. Observers say this bodes well for another 188 defendants facing similar charges whose cases will be heard this year in the nation’s capital.

From the beginning, points of unity were formed amongst almost all the defendants after people were charged in what has been described as a statement of solidarity in fighting back against state repression. On the date of Trump’s inauguration, protesters marched through the streets of the District of Columbia. Most of the almost 200 arrested still remain accused of toppling over news boxes, smashing bus-stop glass, vandalizing businesses, spray-painting buildings and the like.



With a not guilty verdict now rendered for the first group of demonstrators, supporters are hopeful that this will send a message everywhere: no criminalizing protest organizing.

