top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
3000 Oakland SEIU1021 & IFPTE 21 Workers Strike For A Contract
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
Three thousand Oakland city workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 went on strike for a contract that would provide increases to keep up with inflation and allow them to continue to live in Oakland.
sm_seiu_mayor_for_the_developers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
3000 Oakland SEIU1021 & IFPTE 21 Workers Strike For A Contract

Three thousand Oakland SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 workers struck on December 5, 2017 after years of concessions and givebacks. They are being forced to move out of the city and face difficult working conditions. Also there is a massive gentrification in Oakland supported by Mayor "Libby" Schaaf. All workers are being forced out of Oakland along with large numbers of working class African American and Latinos and into commuting 4 hours a day to their jobs. The mayor also threatened the workers telling them that is was illegal for them to strike. IBEW members and other unionists refused to cross the picket lines and 90% of the workers joined the strike.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hl6g5nzMw0&t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZcoNjDj8So
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hl6g5nzMw0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
§Live Where We Work
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
sm_seiu1021_live_where_we_work.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Oakland city workers are demanding that they have a right to live where they work.
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
§Strikers In Front Of City Hall
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
sm_strikers_in_front_of_city_hall.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of Oakland city workers came to the front of city hall
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
§Beep Beep The Mayor Is Cheap
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
sm_seiu_beep_beep_mayor_s_cheap.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking city workers said that the Mayor refuses to provide decent wages.
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
§Not Disney: A Real City
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
sm_seiu_marshal_real_city.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
While developers have made deals for thousands of new condos the city workers and all workers are being gentrified out of Oakland.
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
§A Rat At Oakland City Hall
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM
sm_seiu_rat_city_hall.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A rat was placed in front of Oakland City Hall
https://youtu.be/yWWJmFMbxVM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code