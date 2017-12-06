From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers 3000 Oakland SEIU1021 & IFPTE 21 Workers Strike For A Contract by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 12:45 AM Three thousand Oakland city workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 went on strike for a contract that would provide increases to keep up with inflation and allow them to continue to live in Oakland.

original image (4032x3024)



Three thousand Oakland SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 workers struck on December 5, 2017 after years of concessions and givebacks. They are being forced to move out of the city and face difficult working conditions. Also there is a massive gentrification in Oakland supported by Mayor "Libby" Schaaf. All workers are being forced out of Oakland along with large numbers of working class African American and Latinos and into commuting 4 hours a day to their jobs. The mayor also threatened the workers telling them that is was illegal for them to strike. IBEW members and other unionists refused to cross the picket lines and 90% of the workers joined the strike.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hl6g5nzMw0&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZcoNjDj8So

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hl6g5nzMw0

Production of Labor Video Project

Oakland city workers are demanding that they have a right to live where they work.

Hundreds of Oakland city workers came to the front of city hall

Striking city workers said that the Mayor refuses to provide decent wages.

While developers have made deals for thousands of new condos the city workers and all workers are being gentrified out of Oakland.

A rat was placed in front of Oakland City Hall