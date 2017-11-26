top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
Continuing Mental Health Care Post-Fires
by Dominic Rosales
Sunday Nov 26th, 2017 9:09 PM
In Sonoma County, the Jail alone is the largest psychiatric facility with 40 percent of inmates countywide suffering from some form of acute mental illness. Due to the destructive wildfires, allocated funds that would have gone to a developing mental health facility will most likely be redirected towards other venues, continuing to leave this population under-served.
In Sonoma County, the Jail alone is the largest psychiatric facility with 40 percent of inmates countywide suffering from some form of acute mental illness. Using jails as a substitute for mental hospitals is a short-term solution that causes more issues in the long run in terms of lack of treatment and high costs covered by Sonoma County’s taxpayers.

Long term solutions to provide care for a mentally ill homeless person would first, help the person and secondly, get them off the street. However, acute solutions are being used to solve a chronic issue. The lack of programs for individuals suffering from mental illness causes other public resources such as jails and hospitals to provide services.

Jails are not designed to provide long-term mental health care, but jails house more mentally ill individuals than hospitals do. A newer larger facility was in the plans of being developed, but with the recent devastation caused by the wildfires, the funds that would have gone to this will most likely be diverted.

We as a collective within the county should still let our voices be heard and let the officials that run our city and county understand that the long term care of our mentally ill should still be a priority.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code