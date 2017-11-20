From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism Is Denialist Osaka Mayor Fighting Alone Against Comfort Women Statue in San Francisco? by repost

Denialist Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura is threatening to terminate the sister city relationship between San Francisco and Osaka because of a monument to remember the hundreds of thousands of 'comfort women' sexual slaves that were used by the Japanese Imperial Army during the 2nd WW. The mayor who supports reactionary war monger and racist Japan Prime Minister Abe who also loves Trump say that there were never any organized enslavery of women from Korea, China and the Philippines by the Japanese army despite extensive documentation and even a statement from former Japan Prime Minister Nakasone that he suggested it as a good idea to control and help the Japanese troops.

original image (4032x1951)

http://japan-forward.com/is-osaka-mayor-fighting-alone-against-comfort-women-statue-in-san-francisco/

Sankei Shimbun

History, Special Reports November 18, 2017

November 19, 2017 Sankei Shimbun





Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura has vowed to “dissolve” Osaka’s sister city relationship with San Francisco in the United States “before the year’s out.” The reason has been much publicized, at least in Japan—that is, if and when the Californian city allows a statue falsely depicting young Koreans as “sex slaves” to be installed in a public property.





It is, to him, a battle against the continued rewriting of history to cast Japan in a negative light. Yet, at home, the Osaka council has twice refused to approve a motion urging the San Francisco government to reject the monument. Some quarters also question whether Osaka could go it alone when foreign affairs are supposedly a domain of the central government and not of the local government. The office of San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee has yet to respond to his request for a meeting.





San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee on the left and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura. The picture taken in August 2016 at San Francisco.





Yoshimura spoke to Sankei Shimbun newspaper on November 13th about the weakening relationship of trust between Osaka and San Francisco, and what would be the next steps if their sister-city ties are indeed severed.





‘Osaka-bashing’





In September this year, Chinese-American community groups erected a statue-cum-monument denoting the comfort women as “sex slaves” on a private property in San Francisco, with the intention of donating it to the city. Mayor Yoshimura has vowed that “if San Francisco, as a municipality, accepts the donated statue, then we will dissolve the sister-city relationship.”







Yoshimura had attempted to arrange a November meeting with Mayor Lee, as he “wanted to decide on a response after a one-on-one discussion.” The San Francisco local government rejected the suggestion, saying a meeting would be “inconvenient.” A second request for a December meeting was sent, but Osaka has yet to receive a reply as of November 13th.





In the interview, Yoshimura emphasized that sister-city relations are “built on a strong relationship of trust.” Accepting the statue as a city, San Francisco would be engaging in “Japan- and, by default, Osaka-bashing.” In that kind of environment, “the premise for sister-city relations, the trust relationship, cannot grow.”





He said: “The lack of a reply to our request for a meeting can only be interpreted as meaning that they do not want to meet. If we are unable to meet, then the decision will be made in December.” Council consent is not required for the dissolution of sister-city relations; it can be decided at the mayor’s discretion.







Inaccurate Claims on Inscription





Yoshimura takes issue with the phrase “sexual slavery,” the figure of “hundreds of thousands [of victims],” and “died as slaves during the war” inscribed in the monument. These three points, he says, “treat inaccurate, one-sided claims as though they are the truth, these claims [that] depart from the views of the Japanese government and are disputed even among historians.” The mayor said, “They also differ to my own understanding of history.”





Moreover, Yoshimura made references to the 2015 Japan-Korea Agreement on the Comfort Women Issue, which stipulates an agreement that parties refrain from criticizing one another in the international community. Pointing out that then-US Secretary of State John Kerry and other government officials agreed to “endeavor to uphold the agreement in the international community,” Yoshimura said that America should also respect the content of the agreement. “The Mayor of San Francisco would be going against federal government policy direction by installing the statue and monument,” he said.





With regard to the view that local governments should not become individually involved in foreign affairs, as diplomacy is the government’s specialty, Yoshimura argued: “If it were a state or federal-level issue, I would not say anything. However, as long as the City of San Francisco is our counterpart, as a sister-city, it is an issue that I should naturally comment on.” Yoshimura highlighted that in San Francisco, particularly, “the city council is proactively pressuring Mayor Lee to accept the comfort women statue.”





Regarding the issue of the Osaka city council twice voting down motions to urge the City of San Francisco to reconsider the decision to install the statue, Yoshimura said: “It is terribly disappointing. As far as the international community is concerned, it looks as though we agree with the erection of the statue and monument. Our silence will be interpreted as agreement.”











What’s Next?





There have been calls to just temporarily halt exchanges with San Francisco instead of dissolving Osaka’s sister-city agreement with it. To this, the Mayor said, “It is pointless, since even if we halt relations, during that time the statue will be installed and become known worldwide.”





He said that concerns regarding the erection of the comfort women statue have been conveyed since the time former Mayor Toru Hashimoto was in office: “If this proceeds, it will mean that they have prioritized the statue over sister-city relations. The trust between us will evaporate.”





If the sister-city relationship is dissolved, municipal celebrations to mark 60 years of municipal and mayoral exchange will be canceled. On the topic of grass-roots exchanges, such as the high school student exchanges run by the San Francisco Sister City Association, Yoshimura said: “Even if [the sister-city relationship] should be dissolved, if there were interest, I would like to continue to support that. I would like to support individual exchange as much as possible.”







(Click here and here to read the original articles in Japanese.)





--

Osaka Denialist Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura Threatening To Terminate Sister City Relationship Because of SF Memorial To 'Comfort Women'



http://www.city.osaka.lg.jp/keizaisenryaku/cmsfiles/contents/0000417/417243/ann.pdf



November 15, 2017

The Honorable Edwin M. Lee Mayor

City and County of San Francisco



Dear Mayor Lee,



I would first like to express my deepest gratitude for your continued support and understanding toward the sister city relationship with Osaka. Last month, the San Francisco delegation comprising of 30 members visited our city and had cordial exchange with many citizens of Osaka.



On the other hand, however, I was made aware that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on November 14, 2017 adopted the Resolution 171070 [Accept and Expend Gift – Comfort Women Justice Coalition – “Comfort Women’s” Column of Strength, and Artwork Maintenance – Total Gift Value of $398,000]. Not only recently, but also on several occasions in the past, I strongly urged you that the Comfort Women Memorial and plaque not be located upon public property as an expression of the will of the City and County of San Francisco. In October 2017, the private property where the Comfort Women Memorial and plaque were situated became public property, and adding on to this is the resolution that was adopted at the Board of Supervisors meeting. I am truly worried about these latest developments.



This is a commemorative year that marks the 60th anniversary of our sister city affiliation. I recognize that a sister city relationship is based on establishing solid mutual trust, but the timing of these movements occurring in your city have distressed the very relationship of trust. Our city has received deep concerns and opinions in regards to the Comfort Women Memorial being situated in San Francisco. If the current situation progresses allowing for the resolution to be approved, as stated in my open letter dated September 29, 2017, it is a difficult



November 15, 2017



choice but the City of Osaka must then rethink the sister city relationship, which means to eventually discontinue sister city relations.



Allow me to reiterate, I earnestly wish that our sister city relations, which have strengthened over the span of many years, can continue. I believe we should obviate the risk of causing disruptions in the community and any negative effects to our sister city relations, as well as carry the friendship established between our two cities since 1957 to future generations. To my understanding, you wield the power to veto the decisions made by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors within 10 days of their adoption of the resolution; as such, your astute judgment in exercising that power is absolutely imperative at this time.



Ideally, I should like to meet you in person on November 13, 2017 to directly discuss this matter. As that date was unavailable, please kindly allow me to send my request in writing.



Let me send this letter, as previous letters have been, in the form of an open letter that allows my message to widely reach the citizens of both cities.



Sincerely,



Hirofumi Yoshimura Mayor





Japanese Americans and Japanese Speak In Support of 'Comfort Women' Memorial In San Francisco

https://youtu.be/kGNy2y7iwjU

Japanese Americans and Japanese spoke in support of the installation of a memorial to the 'Comfort Women' in San Francisco on September 22, 2017. Speakers included Jeff Adachi, San Francisco Public Defender, Mike Honda, former Congressman, Karen Koramuatu, Fred T. Koramatsu Institute, Peter Yamamoto, Poet, Professor Tomomi Kunikawa, Comfort Women Justice Coalition, The Consul General of Japan in San Francisco attacked the installation of the memorials to the 'Comfort Women' arguing that it was "alienating the entire Japanese public". The Abe government has supported censoring school books in Japan about this period and also punishing teachers for opposing the militarization and growing nationalism in Japan.

Additional media:

https://youtu.be/byXMILiSNkU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0oE2VPs8mc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIIfZCedXcA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFqHPawMibs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7YGt02BG8s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op_-nMQH_yk

https://www.youtube.com/my_videos?o=U&sq=japanese+teachers

http://hoodline.com/2017/09/protestors-expected-for-friday-unveiling-of-comfort-women-statue

https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/09/22/us/ap-us-comfort-women-statue.html?mcubz=0

http://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/Comfort-women-memorials-are-alienating-12218720.php

For more info:

http://remembercomfortwomen.org

https://www.facebook.com/groups/RememberComfortWomen/

Production of

Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



'Comfort Women' Memorial Unveiling Press Conference In San Francisco



https://youtu.be/byXMILiSNkU



A press conference for the unveiling of a memorial for the 'Comfort Women' was held in San Francisco on September 22, 2017 at St. Mary's Square. The memorial was built to remember the over 200,000 mostly girls and young women in Asia who were captured and used as sexual slaves by the Japanese Imperial government during the Second World War. These included women from Korea, China, Philippines, Vietnam and other women from around the world who were in Asia under Japanese military occupation.



Yong-soo Lee, 89 known as Grandma Lee from Korea was one of the comfort women activists and attended the unveiling. She said that “This is an issue for everyone. This is about a sincere apology from the government of Japan.” She also announced that there will be additional memorials all around the world including in Tokyo. She had previously come to San Francisco two years ago and testified at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for the resolution by the city to support the installation of the memorial. She was also attacked by the Japanese consulate officials and “denialists” who said that these women had not been kidnapped and coerced by the Japanese Imperial Army.



The unveiling event was attended by over 500 people from many different communities in San Francisco in support of the memorial. This was also is the first major city in the United States to install such a memorial and the organizing committee said more were being planned.



The Japanese Abe government has opposed these memorials and opponents of the memorial sent over 1,000 emails to Carmel artist Steven Whyte whose design was chosen for the memorial demanding that he not do the sculptures. The government of Japan has also spent over $60 million dollars in an international campaign organizing to stop any memorial installations around the world.



The Comfort Women For Justice Coalition (CWJC) initiated the plan and built support for it in San Francisco among many community groups and individuals and over $700,000 was raised from supporters of the project. This was also the first collaboration effort of Korean, Chinese and the Philippine community in the bay area on this issue. The committee also announced that there will be an ongoing education program in San Francisco and Calfornia schools and colleges so young people can learn about this history.



For more media:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0oE2VPs8mc



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIIfZCedXcA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFqHPawMibs



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7YGt02BG8s



http://hoodline.com/2017/09/protestors-expected-for-friday-unveiling-of-comfort-women-statue



https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/09/22/us/ap-us-comfort-women-statue.html?mcubz=0



For more information:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/RememberComfortWomen/



Production of Labor Video Project



http://www.laborvideo.org





Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says "Installation of the comfort women memorials in the US is extremely regretable... will try best to stop them"



[Yonhap News Agnecy] 2017-11-15 14:48









Suga Yoshihide, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide expressed regrets again on the 15th about continued movement to build more 'Comfort Women' memorials in many locations in the United States.



During the regular briefing, Suga said, "Since the movement to build 'Comfort Women' memorials in the United States, including San Francisco, is opposite of Japan's position and extremely regrettable." He added, "We are explaining to many related cities so that we can stop these (installations) and we will continue to make such effort."



[See the entire article in Korean]



//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



The more Japan tries to deny and erase their past war crimes, the stronger our efforts will be to expose the historical truth and remember it.





I am visiting Korea with the two co-chairs of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition, the organization responsible for the recent Comfort Women memorial in San Francisco. We are here to attend a Comfort Women conference hosted by the UNESCO Registration Committee on Friday, and to attend the opening ceremony at House of Sharing to celebrate the new Memorial Hall. We will also meet with Grandma Yongsoo Lee here.



Another important reason we are here is to discuss how to properly resolve the 'Comfort Women' issue according to the international standards and by including ALL victims from all victim countries.



The Korea Times and the Chosun Ilbo interviewed the two co-chairs.



/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



[The Korea Times Interview]



“We left 30 years of judgeship in order to promote the truth of the ‘Comfort Women’”



[Interview] Co-chairs of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition, Lillian Sing and Julie Tang



Taking the lead on the CW memorials projects throughout the US

Sing and Tang visit Korea to attend CW meetings



“Japan-Korea Agreement only gave Japan the excuse

Korea must renegotiate with Japan”





Lillian Siang (left) and Julie Tang, the co-chairs who formed the CWJC and started working to resolve the CW issue are posing for the camera at Hankook Ilbo headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul in the morning of the 15th. Photo by Joo-young Kim





“Final and irreversible resolution? It only gave an ‘excuse’ to the perpetrator country.”



Lillian Sing and Julie Tang, who have been judges for around 30 years in San Francisco, California, USA raised the voice during the interview on the 15th that “the 2015 Japan-Korea Agreement must be cancelled and renegotiated.” The reason why Chinese Americans popped veins, talking about the ‘Japan-Korea’ Agreement was because of their belief to “Pursue Justice.”

Sing and Tang, who have founded ‘RNRC’ etc., formed CWJC in April of 2015 and became the co-chairs of it to start a full-fledged activism on the CW issue, after retiring from the judgeship that has no specific retirement age.



The main activities of CWJC is to build memorial across the US. “It is the work to educate the American public since the Asian History isn’t emphasized in the US (SING), AND to expose Japan since it is still denying the truth (Tang).”



They added that “The Japanese military sexual slavery was a huge scale of a State-led, human trafficking. However, Japan has not even sincerely apologized, much less, taking the state-accountability. They also deny the substantive truth about it. They seem like to think that “there was no other way at the time” or “it wasn’t such a bad thing to do”. That’s why we need to constantly remind people that the Japanese military sexual slavery shouldn’t be considered a small error. That’s why we want to constantly raise our message (through the recent memorial) that it is not okay to do that (create CW).



CWJC erected a statue in the St. Mary’s Square Park in San Francisco which is the 8th CW memorial in the US public space, but the 1st in a major US city. It was a miracle that they succeeded only in 2 years after the resolution to erect a memorial in San Francisco was passed at the SF City Council in 2015. The monument depicts Korean, Chinese and a Filipino girl holding hands and the late Grandma Kim Haksoon watching them.







Sing said about Grandma Haksoon Kim who first brought this issue forward that “She sent the message to all CW victims that ‘it’s not our fault.’” “When Grandma Yongsoo Lee attended our unveiling on September 22, she embraced the statue of Haksoon Kim and cried “you are here as well...” It made all of us cry.” In the inscription, the history of CW that “hundreds of thousands of women and girls from 13 different Asian Pacific countries including Korea and China were forced and victimized by the Japanese military from 1931 to 1945” in 5 languages including English and Japanese.



They came to Korea to attend the conference hosted by the UNESCO Memory of the World Registration Committee. They said “our purpose of this visit is not only to appeal that the Japan-Korea Agreement should be canceled and renegotiated, but also to help Koreans understand that the role of the Korean government in this regard is more important than ever in the international community.”



“Korean government was the ‘party’ that entered into this senseless Agreement that did not reflect any of the 7 demands of the Grandmas including the acknowledgement of the crime, thorough investigation, official apology, etc., putting itself in a responsible position (to resolve) the CW issue. It must begin another negotiation (with Japan) according to the international standard and the common sense, including in the process the other victim countries such as China and Taiwan, rather than making it a narrow negotiation between Japan and Korea. Now is the time that Korea can show its global leadership in the human rights issue,” they said in the sternest voice during the interview.



Reported by Eunbyul Shin





/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



[Chosun Ilbo Interview]



“We gave up the judgeship to help the ‘Comfort Women’ victims”

· Reported by Seunghyun Kim

·

Entered: Nov. 16, 2017 03:02



Lillian Sing and Julie Tang of Comfort Women Justice Coalition who led the passage of the CW Memorial resolution in the San Francisco BOS







Photo by Jongchan Oh



In September, a Japanese military Comfort Women memorial was erected in the St. Mary’s Square Park in San Francisco Downtown. It shows a Korean, a Chinese and a Filipino girl standing, holding each other’s hands, and a Grandma looking at them. It is the 8th memorial in the US public site, but it’s the first memorial in a major US city. Major US media covered it widely, putting the issue on the spotlight again.



American human rights organization CWJC led the memorial project. On the 15th, we met with the co-chairs Lillian Sing and Julie Tang who are visiting Korea. They are going to attend the conference hosted by the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee to discuss the preservation of the CW records and the ways to register the dossier with UNESCO, and attend the opening ceremony of the new Memorial Hall at the House of Sharing on the 18th.



Co-chairs Sing and Tang are Chinese Americans who became judges at the California Superior Courts in 1981 and 1991, respectively. They co-founded the ‘Rape of Nanjing Redress Coalition’ in 1997 to inform Americans of the Japanese war crimes including the forcible recruitment of the CW. Co-chair Tang said, “According to the research from China, the number of the Chinese women alone who were forced to become CW was 200,000” and “I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing about this atrocity as a Chinese American.”



They realized “It was not just Chinese, but also the women from Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries that suffered from the same pain.” Upon the information that the SF BOS will vote on a resolution to build a CW memorial in September 2015, the two co-founded CWJC a month before the vote. Over 30 organizations of diverse ethnic background and more than 100 members belong to this organization including Chinese Americans, Filipino Americans and Jewish Americans.



Co-chairs Sing and Tang retired from the judgeship when they formed the CWJC. They made the decision because it would’ve been difficult to actively engage in the memorial project as a judge because at times they’d need to speak out, often making sensitive statements, against the Japanese government which is trying to stop the memorial from being built.



The two co-chairs met with the San Francisco supervisors to ensure their support for the memorial, and had Grandma Yongsoo Lee to testify as a victim at the hearings. They raised fund, while responding to Japan’s anti-lobby. Tang said “My heart was full on the day of unveiling, looking back the difficult times we went through in the past two years.” Sing said “Japan wants to remove the CW memorials and the mayor of Osaka is threatening to sever the sister city relationship with San Francisco.” She added “But the more the controversy they create, the more truth comes out.”



Their future plan is to revise public high school world history curriculum in the United States so that American high school students will learn about the Japanese military’s forced recruitment of the ‘Comfort Women.’ Sing said “Just like they learn about Germany’s Holocaust and the Diary of Anne Frank, they need to know about the CW atrocity,” and added “Our goal is to help this history remembered in the next generation.”





////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



Hankyoreh interview with Phyllis Kim



[Interview] California woman helps publicize comfort women issue in the United States



Posted on : Sep.22,2017 16:17 KSTModified on : Sep.22,2017 16:17 KST



Phyllis Kim (Hyun-jung Kim) has been a driving force in establishment of statues throughout US cities



Kim Hyung-jung, Director of the Korean American Forum of California (KAFC), has been waging a long battle to publicize the comfort women issue in the United States. “I have received support from diverse sectors, from right-wing groups like Korean War P.O.W Affairs and progressive groups related to the Sewol ferry sinking. When it comes to human rights issues, there’s no right or left.”





Kim Hyun-jung says that she has a broad range of Korean-Americans supporting her comfort women-related work. “I have received support from diverse sectors, from right-wing groups like Korean War P.O.W Affairs and progressive groups related to the Sewol ferry sinking,” she says.



“When it comes to human rights issues, there is no right or left.” When asked about when the comfort women issue will be resolved, Kim replied that it will be possible under the Moon Jae-in government. When pressed as to whether this was just an expression of hope, she added “I also want to apply some pressure to the Moon administration.”



On Sept. 22, a ceremony to unveil a new comfort women memorial statue was held at St Mary’s Square Park in central San Francisco. This is the seventh such memorial statute in the US, and the first in a major city. The event was attended by Lee yong-soo, a victim of Japanese sex slavery, and former US Congressman Mike Honda, but no one was more excited than 48 year-old Kim Hyun-jung, Director of the Korean American Forum of California (KAFC).



The movement to erect the memorial statue was led by the Comfort Women Justice Coalition (CWJC), a body that represents 20 multi-ethnic groups and is led by Chinese-American judges Lillian Sing and Julie Tang. As a member of CWJC’s executive committee, Kim was responsible for strategy and public relations. Kim resides in Glendale, a city in northern Los Angeles County, but I interviewed her by phone on September 19 while she was staying in San Francisco to prepare for the unveiling ceremony.



“After our resolution to erect the statue was approved by the San Francisco City Council in September 2015, I have been to San Francisco about 30 times,” she said. The CWJC, led by Chinese-Americans, was formed only a month before the resolution was passed. How did Kim, a Korean-American, become one of the ‘key minds’ of the organization?



“A number of groups came together to push for a memorial statue, but each organization was also engaged in other activities. KAFC was the only group that was focused solely on comfort women-related work,” she said.



The experience Kim had gained during ten years spent fighting for comfort women proved beneficial in San Francisco as well. She reflected on the situation two years ago when the memorial statue resolution was approved. At the time, the Japanese government had covertly supported groups lobbying to oppose the resolution, threatening its passage. In response, Kim made a snap decision to bring Lee yong-soo from Korea to the US.



“Her testimony in the public hearing played a large part in getting the resolution passed,” Kim said. After hearing her story, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the memorial statue.



“One of the committee members even yelled three times at a Japanese witness who was insulting Lee, telling him that he should be ashamed of himself.” Kim went on to say “Even though the US is an open society, only 10% of sexual assaults are reported. Against this background, many Americans were deeply moved by the sight of an elderly woman talking about the horrific pain and suffering she had endured. Even upon hearing that there were 400,000 victims, the enormity of the brutality doesn’t quite hit home, but seeing old women protesting in the Wednesday demonstration and coming to the US to give testimony really changed public opinion.”



KAFC was founded by Kim when she began fighting in support of comfort women. The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. However there are only six members, including Kim, and the group has no office. KAFC was established for a single purpose – resolving the comfort women issue. In 2007, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution (HR 121) that urged the Japanese government to officially apologize for its wartime actions. At the time, Kim was serving as a member of a California task force made up of Koreans that was pushing for the resolution to be passed.





Members and supporters of the KAFC came together last year to celebrate a court’s dismissal of a Japanese-American man’s attempt to remove the comfort woman statue in Glendale, CA. The members invited Sidley Austin lawyers, who had worked pro-bono on the case, to attend the victory party, which took place at the park where the statue is located.





Kim was born in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province and immigrated to the US with her family when she was a college student at the age of 21. After graduating with a degree in folk music from UCLA, she became a qualified court interpreter. “My mother encouraged me to become a court interpreter because it was a good job,” she said. “The exam wasn’t easy. Out of 100 candidates, I was the only one who passed.”



Why did Kim become involved in fighting for comfort women? “In 2007, I was part of a pungmul (a traditional Korean musical performance composed of drumming, dancing, and singing) group at a local Korean cultural center. I didn’t know much about the comfort women issue, but I was shocked to learn that the Japanese government was trying to deny the existence of comfort women outright.”



Thanks to the hard work of KAFC, the first comfort women memorial statue was erected in Glendale in 2013. The following year, a far-right Glendale resident of Japanese descent, funded by the Japanese government, sued the city to force it to remove the statue, but early this year the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, effectively upholding the dismissal of the lawsuit by lower courts.



The plaintiff claimed that the statue constituted an infringement on the federal government's conduct of foreign affairs, thus violating the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, but the courts disagreed. To help the city win the case, KAFC Director Kim was able to get the law firm Sidley Austin to handle the defense pro bono. “The plaintiff had a big law firm on her side, so I asked Sidley Austin, a law firm with which I have a working relationship, to take the case on a pro-bono basis. One of the senior partners at the firm is an authority on freedom of speech, so they were a very big help to us.”



The KAFC is currently consulting with experts on making new teaching guidelines for California teachers of world history. In 2016, the California Board of Education amended its public-school curriculum guidelines on history and social science to include in 10th-grade history lessons the facts about the suffering of the comfort women at the hands of the Japanese military. “Even if this is included in the curriculum guidelines, it's pointless if the teachers don't follow them. That's why we're getting experts to help us create lesson plans that we can put on the Internet to make it easier for teachers to use the materials in their classes. We're also spreading the word at teacher workshops.”



On September 30, the KAFC is holding an annual fundraising event. “We get the support of about three to four hundred people. Most of the money is used for transportation expenses, and the rest goes to compensating members for their out-of-pocket expenditures. We expect around 150 to 200 people to attend. Nowadays we get a lot of Chinese-American participants.”



In Glendale, where Kim lives, there are a lot of Armenian immigrants, who remember the horrors of genocide suffered by their people. “The Armenians understand the comfort-women issue only too well. Turkey denies the Ottoman genocide of Armenians. There are a number of Armenian-Americans in local politics, so they have an influence on the situation.”



Kim says that Japanese-Americans also generally agree in principle that governments should apologize for their human-rights violations. “During the Second World War, Japanese-Americans were forcibly interned in detention camps. In the 1980s there was a movement to get compensation from the federal government, and they received an official apology from Congress and $20,000 per person.”



Kim says, “As a case of sexual violence committed against women in time of war, the comfort women issue is a human rights concern and a crime against humanity. It should not be tied to issues of security, politics, or diplomacy. Foreign Affairs Minister Kang Kyung-wha has said as much. We have to renegotiate with Japan, taking into full consideration the demands of these elderly women. The demand for a thoroughgoing apology from Japan is also a message saying, 'No More War.'”



By Kang Sung-man, senior staff writer





Please direct questions or comments to [





