Sunday Nov 19th, 2017 1:41 PM Two San Francisco Asian American judges have been working in San Francisco and internationally to remember the 'comfort women' who were used as sexual slaves by the Japanese imperial army during the 2nd World War. The helped establish the first major memorial in a large US city for the 'comfort women'. The reactionary Japanese Abe government and their rightwing racist nationalists supporters are denying that there were sexual slaves organized and used by the Japanese army despite even being admitted by former Prime Minister Nakasone who said that it was one of his ideas.



<151108415519_20171120.JPG>

Lillian Sing and Julie Tang, who founded the multi-ethnic Comfort Women Justice Coalition, pose for a photo outside the Hankyoreh headquarters in the Mapo District of Seoul on Nov. 13. The comfort women issue “has been so demonstrably proven by scholars that there is no further need for evidence,” said Sing. (by Shin So-young, staff photographer)

“Japan is actively denying its history” by refusing to address the subject

Lillian Sing and Julie Tang are judges in the American state of California. They retired from their positions after serving for 30 and 26 years, respectively. Tang submitted her resignation in 2014, and Sing in 2015. Sing is also the first Asian-American female judge in Northern California. “I didn’t want to leave my position as judge. I love working as a judge. [Quitting my job] was a big sacrifice for me,” Sing said. In the US, federal judges are appointed for life, but state judges serve on renewable six-year contracts.





Sing quit her job one day before a public hearing at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The hearing was being held to adopt a resolution to set up a memorial statue to the comfort women. After the hearing, which featured testimony by former comfort woman Lee Yong-su, among others, the resolution passed the city council unanimously in Sept. 2015. “I thought it wouldn’t be appropriate for a sitting judge to make public remarks at the hearing,” Sing said.





In Aug. 2015, the two women established an umbrella group bringing together organizations representing different races called the Comfort Women Justice Coalition (CWJC), of which they are now the co-presidents. The comfort women memorial that this group helped erect in the middle of San Francisco in September is the first comfort women statue in a major city in the US. It was also the first time that not Korean-Americans, but Chinese-Americans, played an instrumental role in establishing one of these memorials. The two women were interviewed at the Hankyoreh headquarters in the Gongdeok neighborhood of Seoul’s Mapo District on Nov. 13. They had arrived in Seoul the day before in search of international solidarity for the comfort women movement.





<151108415665_20171120.JPG>

A memorial statue for comfort women memorial in San Francisco was unveiled in September. It was the first major US city to display such a memorial.

■ Two older sisters lost to germs dispersed by Unit 731





The first question posed to the women, who said this was their third visit to South Korea, was when they would return to their jobs as judges. Their answer was identical, as if they had arranged it in advance: “We might go back, and then again we might not. If we do, it will be when we no longer need to express our views on politics.”





The issue to which the two women have long dedicated themselves is the Nanjing Massacre. In 1997, while they were working as judges, they established a group called the Rape of Nanjing Redress Coalition (RNRC), which has been campaigning to bring awareness of the truth of the massacre. Even today, they are serving as co-presidents of that group. After the Japanese forces captured Nanjing, then the capital of China, on Dec. 13, 1937, they spent six weeks indiscriminately slaughtering Chinese soldiers and civilians alike. While exact figures are unavailable, it’s estimated that between 200,000 and 300,000 people were massacred and that between 20,000 and 80,000 women were raped.





The RNRC’s launch ceremony was held at Sing’s house. The two women were also active in popular education and lectures on the topic of Nanjing with Iris Chang (1968-2004), the Chinese-American historian. After publishing “The Rape of Nanjing,” a bestseller that dived into the truth of the Nanjing Massacre, Chang was tormented by threats from Japanese far-right groups and eventually committed suicide by shooting herself with a handgun. Shortly before Chang ended her life, the three of them also held a mock trial bringing charges against Japanese Emperor Hirohito.





“Until 1997, the Nanjing Massacre was something that Chinese-Americans all knew about, but it was mostly unknown outside the Chinese community. The RNRC was focused on attracting international attention [to this massacre] just like the Holocaust. The goal of a judge is bringing about justice, and that’s the approach we took with our Nanjing activities, too,” Sing said.





“We dedicated ourselves to raising wider awareness of the crimes that Japan committed against China, such as the biological experiments of Unit 731, so that Japan would be held accountable for its war crimes. (Unit 731 was a covert biological and chemical warfare research and development unit of the Imperial Japanese Army which carried out human experimentation, often with lethal consequences, during World War II.) We also worked hard to educate the younger generation. We even paid a large sum of money to take out an advertisement in the New York Times. In 2015, the Chinese government designated Dec. 13 as a national memorial day,” Tang said.





The two women were next asked why they had shifted their focus from Nanjing to the comfort women issue. “It was when we saw that the former comfort women were dying off. In 2015, UNESCO decided to add records from Nanjing to its Memory of the World. A registration conference was held in New York, and the RNRC submitted a petition that had been signed by more than 400,000 people. But a request to register the comfort women records was rejected because of persistent lobbying by the Japanese government. It’s not that Nanjing is less important, but that we realized the comfort women issue is a bigger fight. We were watching Japan actively denying its history,” Tang said.





The two women describe the comfort women issue as “the biggest incident that shows how women are sacrificed in wartime.” They say that’s also why the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the resolution unanimously despite energetic lobbying by the Japanese government.





The comfort women constitute a “global issue,” Sing said. “It’s a matter of global rights for women. At first, I thought that the most women had been taken from Korea. But research by Chinese scholars shows that 200,000 Chinese women were taken as comfort women. There were 160,000 women from South Korea. The women of Shanghai, where I was born, suffered the most. There were a lot of comfort stations in Shanghai, too.”





Sing immigrated to the US when she was about to enter high school. During World War II, she and her family escaped from Shanghai to a neighboring city. “My mother told me that, when Japanese troops passed by, the people of Shanghai had to bow to them as a greeting. The idea was that the Chinese were slaves of Japan,” she said.





For her part, Tang lost two older sisters during the war. “During the war, my family fled to a village in Guangdong Province. Japan’s Unit 731 was apparently based in the area. Two of my older sisters died after being infected by pathogens released by this unit,” she said.





■ “The members of the Osaka City Council and its citizens have different opinions”





The two women were furious that the Japanese government had never made an official apology endorsed by the Japanese Diet for the Nanjing Massacre and other war crimes.



“What the Nanjing Massacre, the comfort women and the biological experimentation have in common is that they were war crimes perpetrated by Japan during World War II. Japanese Prime Ministers have said various things [about apologies], but they lack legal force. There has never been an apology that was ratified by the Japanese Diet,” Sing said.





Many women were also victimized by brutal sexual assaults during the Nanjing Massacre.





“Nanjing Jinling Girls’ High School, which was established by Western missionaries, protected around 10,000 citizens,” Tang said. “Every night, the Japanese military would demand that they send women out, and they would apparently send out 20 a day. Later on, even young students would go out. Not one of them came back.”





But the abuses at Nanjing were of a different nature from the comfort women system, they explained. While the Nanjing Massacre was a situation of indiscriminate rape, the comfort women’s drafting was a crime taking place within an institutionalized system.





“The comfort women system was something pre-planned and systematically created by the Japanese government and military,” Sing said. “The top military leadership institutionalized the system after considering the benefits it would bring. They operated it for 13 years from 1932 and 1945. It was also the largest in scale. There’s no other example like it in the world.”





Sing recalled an incident that happened two years ago while she was on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. “There was one attendee who had been actively taking part in Abe’s historical revisionism and talked about how [wartime rapes of women] had been committed in Congo and by [Nigerian Islamic extremist group] Boko Haram, and why were we talking as though this was only something experienced by Korean or Chinese women,” she said.





“He was asking why people keep separating the comfort women issue from that. But people need to know that the comfort women system was created ahead of time by the Japanese government so it would be able to wage war effectively.”





On Nov. 14, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution designating the comfort women monument as city property. The decision was something previously agreed upon when the memorial’s resolution was passed two years ago.



But after the memorial’s unveiling in September, Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura of Osaka – a sister city of San Francisco’s for 60 years – threatened to end the sisterhood relationship if its designation as city property was made official. Tang previously visited Osaka in the 1980s as a citizen delegation member.





“The Mayor of Osaka needs to take responsibly for his remarks about ending the relationship,” she said.





“A lot of Osaka city council members and citizens view things differently from the Mayor,” Sing added. “I’ve gotten many letters from citizens [expressing support for the memorial].”





One of the reasons for Sing and Tang’s trip was to attend an international conference on UNESCO registration of comfort women archival materials, scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 at Seoul’s Sejong Hotel. Both stressed that the registration was a matter of great importance and urgency.





“When a Chinese scholar applied two years ago for UNESCO registration of archival materials, they rejected it on the grounds that many different countries were victimized by the comfort women system, and they all needed to submit it together,” Tang said. “So this time eight countries got together to submit it. They met all the conditions demanded by UNESCO, including spoken testimony from the victims. But then they rejected it again, saying the victimized countries and Japan needed to talk it out.”





Sing said the comfort women issue “has been so demonstrably proven by scholars that there is no further need for evidence.”





“The more important thing now is applying political pressure through demonstrations and other activities. Is Japan really going to agree to negotiations [on registration] when we’re fighting a history war?” she continued. “The important thing now is calling out the situation UNESCO is currently facing so that it passes [the registration] two years from now.”





Sing and Tang maintain that UNESCO, which is facing financial difficulties in the wake of the US withdrawal from the organization, refused to register the materials under pressure from Japan, which is now its largest individual financial contributor. The two judges also said they plan to work for the San Francisco memorial’s establishment as a major tourist destination in the city.





“We’re planning to see to it that the memorial is included in city tourism guides,” Sing said.





“We’re also cooperating with tourism companies, hotels, and restaurants, and if they need information for group viewings of the memorial, I’ll write it myself. We also publish educational materials for high school and college students.”





<151108415687_20171120.JPG>

Lillian Sing and Julie Tang are the co-presidents of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition. (by Shin So-young, staff photographer)

■ “An issue people around the world can agree on”





We were curious about trends of public opinion on the comfort women issue in the US. In interviews with US media, Sing and Tang have both maintained that the US public would have paid greater attention to the issue if the women victimized had been white.





“Interest is growing. There’s a growing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement right now in the US, but Asian women’s lives also matter,” Tang said.





“There is an ethnic component [to the comfort women issue]. Nanjing didn’t receive attention for a long time either,” she added. “But after years of getting the information out there, a lot of people know about it today. In the case of the comfort women, there’s a ‘double handicap’ in that the victims were both women and Asian. The San Francisco memorial is the first statue in the US for Asian women. [The statue shows girls from China, the Philippines, and South Korea holding hands.] Its raising was made possible by the survivors who broke their silence and shared their accounts.”





Sing agreed that the racism issue is “undeniable.”





“But everyone has a mother and sisters. The comfort women issue is something people around the world can all agree on,” she said.





Tang also commented on the 2015 negotiations on the comfort women issue between the South Korean and Japanese governments. “To President Moon Jae-in and the members of the South Korean National Assembly, I would recommend holding new negotiations including survivors from other countries besides South Korea,” she said. “That way, the victims can achieve a sense of emotional closure that they can view as a legitimate resolution.”





The interview ended with a question on whether Sing or Tang thought the brutal history of the comfort women system could ever be repeated.







“That’s why we started doing that in the first place,” Tang said. “We wanted to prevent it from happening again by teaching young people how many terrible things happened in the past. History repeats itself when it isn’t remembered.”





Sing added, “We’re also scared. Abe wants to change the Peace Constitution and re-arm Japan.”





“The Japanese public doesn’t really know about history, because they don’t teach it. The mistakes of the past can be repeated. We’re working to stop that from happening. What we are saying is that war is unacceptable. All wars bring terrible outcomes – especially to women.”





By Kang Seung-min, senior staff writer



‘Comfort Women’ Statue Strains 60-Year San Francisco-Osaka Alliance





By Kevin L. Jones



SEPTEMBER 28, 2017



This year, San Francisco and the Japanese city of Osaka celebrate 60 years of their sister city alliance. But a new statue in San Francisco has angered Osaka officials, and endangers the cities’ long friendship.



Last Friday, a statue memorializing the “comfort women” of the Imperial Japanese Army was unveiled in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The statue, called Column of Strength, features three girls standing on a pedestal, holding hands. They represent the hundreds of thousands of young women from China, Korea, the Philippines, and other countries that were forced into sex slavery by the Japanese military in the ’30 and ’40s. A fourth, much older woman stands before the column looking up at the girls, exemplifying the age at which the surviving comfort women finally began talking publicly about the horrors they experienced.



Calling the statue “Japan-bashing,” Osaka mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said this week that if San Francisco officials continue with plans to integrate the statue into a public park, he will push to end Osaka’s sister city relationship with San Francisco.



“If San Francisco were to accept the donation, it will mean the city has expressed its wish to accept it in a public space,” Yoshimura told reporters at a press conference earlier this week. “It would be the same as the city erecting it. Therefore, I will terminate our sister city relations.”



Many conservatives in Japan dispute the prevailing narrative of comfort women, and many others feel the continuing campaign to recognize these atrocities is divisive — including Jun Yamada, the Consul General of Japan in San Francisco. In a public statement released the day the San Francisco memorial was unveiled, Yamada released a statement condemning the campaign:



The difficulty of this issue lies in the fact that there are wildly conflicting views, even today, as to what actually happened. Unfortunately, the aim of current comfort women memorial movements seems to perpetuate and fixate on certain one-sided interpretations, without presenting credible evidence, in the form of physical statues.

But activists like Lillian Sing and Julie Tang of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition don’t see their work as being one-sided. They spent over two years raising money and pushing for the installation of the Column of Strength in San Francisco’s St. Mary’s Square. To them, the statue represents a truth that won’t be denied.



“The more Japan wants to tear down memorials, the more I want to put them up,” Sing said.



Comfort Women — the Secret No One Wanted to Recognize

Documents show that in 1932, Japanese Gen. Okamura Yasuji ordered the army to establish comfort stations to alleviate the growing incidents of rape and sexually transmitted diseases amongst units fighting in China. Initially, the women were Japanese prostitutes and locals who were tricked into the work with promises of a factory job. But as the invasion of China and Korea ramped up, women were abducted and taken to stations by soldiers guided by the “Three Alls Policy”: kill all, burn all, loot all. At the comfort stations, the women were raped dozens of times a day. If they did not submit, they were beaten and tortured.



'Column of Strength,' taken at the unveiling ceremony on Sept. 22, 2017

‘Column of Strength,’ taken at the unveiling ceremony on Sept. 22, 2017. (Phyllis Kim)

The exact number of stationed comfort women is unknown. The most commonly accepted estimate is around 200,000, but researchers at Shanghai Normal University updated the number in 2012 to between 360,000 and 410,000 women. They were mostly Korean and Chinese, but some were Filipina and Dutch. Their average age was 15 years old.



Stories of the comfort women and the horrors they faced didn’t reach the rest of the world until the early ’90s, when some Korean survivors came out with their stores. But there were few survivors. Tang says that around 87 percent of comfort women died while in captivity, mostly from suicide.



“If I were a 15-year-old girl in captivity, being raped 30 to 40 times a day, I would die in a week,” Tang said. “They were commodities; they were not human beings. They were provisions that the Japanese military required.”



Those surviving and able to speak out about their experiences had to first overcome the shame that came from living as comfort women. Lee Yong-Soo, who was kidnapped at the age of 16 and forced into sexual slavery for two years, said she couldn’t talk about it until others began speaking out.



“I thought I was worthless. I didn’t talk about it, and nobody asked me,” Lee told the Washington Post in 2015. “My right to be happy, to marry, to have a family, it was all taken from me.”



For decades, Japan denied forcing women into sexual slavery. In 1991, Lee and other remaining comfort women demanded recognition and an apology from the Japanese government. Two years later, following a study confirming reports of coercion, Yōhei Kōno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, released a statementacknowledging the study’s findings, along with an official apology.



South Korean former "comfort women" Lee Yong-Soo (R) and Gil Won-Ok (C), who were forced into wartime sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers, shout slogans during an anti-Japanese rally commemorating the death of nine former sex slaves this year in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on December 30, 2015. South Korean "comfort women" and supporters vowed to step up protests against a deal between Seoul and Tokyo on resolving a long-running row over the comfort women.

South Korean former “comfort women” Lee Yong-Soo (R) and Gil Won-Ok (C), who were forced into wartime sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers, shout slogans during an anti-Japanese rally commemorating the death of nine former sex slaves this year in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on December 30, 2015. South Korean “comfort women” and supporters vowed to step up protests against a deal between Seoul and Tokyo on resolving a long-running row over the comfort women. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

In recent years, both a conservative backlash against the Kono Statement and empathetic attempts to memorialize the comfort women have gained momentum. In 2007, while serving his first term as Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe refuted the Kono Statement and continues to do so today. And though it was Abe who reached an agreement with South Korea to provide financial support to the 46 comfort women still living there, the Korean Government was made to remove a statue near the Japanese embassy in Seoul as part of the settlement.



“Japan and South Korea are now entering a new era,” Abe said at the time. “We should not drag this problem into the next generation.”



Now, the revisionist backlash has come the United States. In 2014, the pro-Japan Global Alliance for Historical Truth (GAHT) sued the southern California city of Glendale to stop the installation of a comfort women memorial. The legal battle went on for three years and finally ended when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.



Tang later said that the Glendale suit was “to intimidate and chill the local grassroots efforts to build ‘comfort women’ peace memorials.” But the opposition hasn’t succeeded. Since 2010, eight comfort women memorials have been erected in the United States, in smaller cities like Southfield, Michigan; Union City, New Jersey; and Fairfax, Virginia. On Sept. 22, San Francisco became the first major city to host a comfort women memorial.



San Francisco Versus Osaka

The fourth woman in San Francisco's comfort women memorial, 'Column of Strength.'

The fourth woman in San Francisco’s comfort women memorial, ‘Column of Strength.’ (Phyllis Kim)

Of its 18 sister city alliances, San Francisco’s relationship with Osaka is its oldest. Established in 1957 under San Francisco Mayor George Christopher, the alliance not only allowed the fostering of commercial relationships but cultural ones as well, such as a long-running student ambassadorship. In 2007, San Francisco celebrated the 50th anniversary of the alliance by re-naming a block of Buchanan Street “Osaka Way.”



The relationship began to fray in 2013, after Tōru Hashimoto, then mayor of Osaka, declared that “there is no evidence that people called comfort women were taken away by violence or threat by the [Japanese] military.” After an international uproar, Hashimoto updated his statement to admit that there were comfort women, but that they were “necessary” so the soldiers could “rest” during the war.



In response, an unnamed San Francisco city official sent a message to Hashimoto asking him to cancel a scheduled visit to the city, stating, “The people of San Francisco do not, at present, welcome Hashimoto’s trip to the U.S.” Hashimoto abandoned his travel plans. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors followed up with a resolution condemning Hashimoto’s statement a month later.



In 2015, San Francisco reignited the debate when it unanimously approved the installation of a comfort women memorial in the city’s Chinatown area.



With each major step in the two-year process to design and build the memorial, the city endured pushback from Osaka officials and others. For example, when the Board of Supervisors approved sculptor Steven Whyte‘s design for the memorial back in January, Osaka Mayor Yoshimura sent a letter to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee expressing concern “whether the [the statue] will negatively affect the exchange between our cities.”



Whyte later told the San Francisco Chronicle that he’s received over 1,000 emails demanding the project be aborted.



Steven Whyte's drawings for 'Column of Strength'

Steven Whyte’s drawings for ‘Column of Strength.’ (via Facebook)

The Battle Continues

This week, when asked by reporters about plans to have San Francisco representatives visit Osaka in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the sister city alliance, Yoshimura responded, “If San Francisco accepts [the statue] at the municipal government level, then we cannot shake hands with them and smile.”



On Tuesday, the Osaka City Assembly considered a resolution ending the sister city alliance, but rejected it. For Sing and Tang, the rejection was not surprising.



Lillian Sing and Julie Tang celebrate the unveiling of the 'Column of Strength'

Lillian Sing and Julie Tang celebrate the unveiling of the ‘Column of Strength’ (via Facebook)

“The people of Osaka are our greatest supporters,” Sing said. Tang says that over 25 organizations based in Osaka support their work.



For Sing and Tang, the San Francisco memorial is just the beginning. Both are former judges who retired from their jobs to dedicate their time to the Comfort Women Justice Coalition. They plan to push for more memorials honoring the comfort women, in the hopes that rape will stop being accepted as an inevitable result of war.



“I look forward to the day when there’s a memorial to the comfort women in Tokyo, Japan,” Sing said.







'Comfort Women' Memorial Unveiling Press Conference In San Francisco



https://youtu.be/byXMILiSNkU



A press conference for the unveiling of a memorial for the 'Comfort Women' was held in San Francisco on September 22, 2017 at St. Mary's Square. The memorial was built to remember the over 200,000 mostly girls and young women in Asia who were captured and used as sexual slaves by the Japanese Imperial government during the Second World War. These included women from Korea, China, Philippines, Vietnam and other women from around the world who were in Asia under Japanese military occupation.



Yong-soo Lee, 89 known as Grandma Lee from Korea was one of the comfort women activists and attended the unveiling. She said that “This is an issue for everyone. This is about a sincere apology from the government of Japan.” She also announced that there will be additional memorials all around the world including in Tokyo. She had previously come to San Francisco two years ago and testified at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for the resolution by the city to support the installation of the memorial. She was also attacked by the Japanese consulate officials and “denialists” who said that these women had not been kidnapped and coerced by the Japanese Imperial Army.



The unveiling event was attended by over 500 people from many different communities in San Francisco in support of the memorial. This was also is the first major city in the United States to install such a memorial and the organizing committee said more were being planned.



The Japanese Abe government has opposed these memorials and opponents of the memorial sent over 1,000 emails to Carmel artist Steven Whyte whose design was chosen for the memorial demanding that he not do the sculptures. The government of Japan has also spent over $60 million dollars in an international campaign organizing to stop any memorial installations around the world.



The Comfort Women For Justice Coalition (CWJC) initiated the plan and built support for it in San Francisco among many community groups and individuals and over $700,000 was raised from supporters of the project. This was also the first collaboration effort of Korean, Chinese and the Philippine community in the bay area on this issue. The committee also announced that there will be an ongoing education program in San Francisco and Calfornia schools and colleges so young people can learn about this history.



Japanese Americans and Japanese Speak In Support of 'Comfort Women' Memorial In San Francisco

https://youtu.be/kGNy2y7iwjU

Japanese Americans and Japanese spoke in support of the installation of a memorial to the 'Comfort Women' in San Francisco on September 22, 2017. Speakers included Jeff Adachi, San Francisco Public Defender, Mike Honda, former Congressman, Karen Koramuatu, Fred T. Koramatsu Institute, Peter Yamamoto, Poet, Professor Tomomi Kunikawa, Comfort Women Justice Coalition, The Consul General of Japan in San Francisco attacked the installation of the memorials to the 'Comfort Women' arguing that it was "alienating the entire Japanese public". The Abe government has supported censoring school books in Japan about this period and also punishing teachers for opposing the militarization and growing nationalism in Japan.

Japanese women cry when they hear testimony from 'comfort women' who visited to Japan to report on their nightmare. The Japanese Abe government is seeking to sanitize text books to remove any mention of this and is retaliating against teachers for opposing remilitarization of Japan. Abe is seeking to overturn Article 9 which prevents offensive war and the Trump administration as well as the Democrats including Nancy Pelosi are pushing Japan to remilitarize. http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edi...

original image (1484x990) Grandma Lee Soo Young came to San Francisco to support the efforts for a memorial to the hundreds of thousands of women from Korean, China and the Philippines who were used as sex slaves by the Japanese Imperial Army http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edi...