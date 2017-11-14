top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF SEIU 2015 Demand "RAISE HOMECARE WAGES NOW"! Living Wages & Justice Needed!
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Nov 14th, 2017 8:27 PM
San Francisco SEIU 2015 homecare workers rallied in front of SF City hall on 11/14/17 for a wage increase and healthcare. They are being forced to leave San Francisco and do not have living wages for the work that they do.
sm_seiu2017_rally_speaker.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
San Francisco SEIU 2015 homecare workers rallied in San Francisco for a wage increase and healthcare benefits. The union which has 20,000 members in San Francisco reported that homecare workers can no longer afford to live in San Francisco and they need a major wage increase. The rally took place in front of San Francisco city hall on 11/14/17.
Additional media:
http://laborcenter.berkeley.edu/californias-homecare-crisis/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/3cxj1zN6xQY
§Russian American homecare workers spoke
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Nov 14th, 2017 8:27 PM
sm_seiu2015_russia_speaker.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A Russian American homecare worker spoke
§Rally Speakers
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Nov 14th, 2017 8:27 PM
sm_seiu2017_rally_speaker_1.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Homecare workers who are members of SEIU 2015 spoke
§Study On Homecare Workers
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Nov 14th, 2017 8:27 PM
sm_seiu2015_sf_rally_ca_labor_study.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Labor Center study on California homecare workers showed there is growing crisis for these workers and the public when millions are aging and need homecare to avoid institutional facilities.
