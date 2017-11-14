|
SF SEIU 2015 Demand "RAISE HOMECARE WAGES NOW"! Living Wages & Justice Needed!
San Francisco SEIU 2015 homecare workers rallied in front of SF City hall on 11/14/17 for a wage increase and healthcare. They are being forced to leave San Francisco and do not have living wages for the work that they do.
San Francisco SEIU 2015 homecare workers rallied in San Francisco for a wage increase and healthcare benefits. The union which has 20,000 members in San Francisco reported that homecare workers can no longer afford to live in San Francisco and they need a major wage increase. The rally took place in front of San Francisco city hall on 11/14/17.
§Russian American homecare workers spoke
A Russian American homecare worker spoke
Homecare workers who are members of SEIU 2015 spoke
A Labor Center study on California homecare workers showed there is growing crisis for these workers and the public when millions are aging and need homecare to avoid institutional facilities.