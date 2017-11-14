From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF SEIU 2015 Demand "RAISE HOMECARE WAGES NOW"! Living Wages & Justice Needed! by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Nov 14th, 2017 8:27 PM

San Francisco SEIU 2015 homecare workers rallied in front of SF City hall on 11/14/17 for a wage increase and healthcare. They are being forced to leave San Francisco and do not have living wages for the work that they do.