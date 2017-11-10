From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Police State and Prisons US Executions Violate The 14th, 8th, and 1st Amendments To The Constitution by S Shriver

Friday Nov 10th, 2017 10:36 PM Only 16% of US states still perform the barbarism of prisoner murder. Less than 20% of the world's countries do. The US is among the top 5 execution countries.

original image (954x684)

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution states each has a right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Government prisoner murder, judicial execution, is unconstitutional.

2

The 8th Amendment to the US Constitution outlaws cruel and unusual punishment. Executions, even more so those approved by Neil Gorsuch and Scott Pruitt, are unconstitutional. Those 2 gentlemen, one an appellate court judge and the other an attorney general of Oklahoma, tried to sweep under the rug the 45 minutes an Oklahoma prisoner writhed in agony from an execution cocktail known to cause great pain.

3

The 1st Amendment has been violated by Merrick Garland, speedy executioner, and other prosecutors and judges who have placed gag orders on proceedings and have sealed files.

4

We are called a democracy but our laws are made by unelected Supreme Court judges ratified by an unequal Senate in which Wyoming senators have 72 times the power per capita of California. Countless prisoners have been murdered by a pentocracy of 5 Republicans. Five male unelected Republicans have trumped the will of the vast majority of 360 million Americans on countless other issues.

5

Our law is based on the concept that all human beings are equal. The death penalty for those who kill a policeperson or member of Congress violates that principle as it establishes a double standard of justice within the citizenry. In 42 states there has been no death penalty in 2017. Michigan has not had an execution since the middle of the 19th Century. The federal government though has the death penalty. The law is not consistent and equal. Over 81% of the world's countries do not murder prisoners.

The federal government has made the US one of the top 5 prisoner murderers in the world, along with China and 3 Muslim countries,

Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia whose execution methods include stoning, decapitation, hanging, and crucifixion. All of these countries also murder in illegal wars. Our government has bombed and/or invaded 17 countries since 1980.

6

US attorneys sometimes file writs in court attempting to seize a nonexecuting state's prisoners in order to murder them. Most of the of the world knows that the CIA has assassinated millions extralegally through bombs and assassination squads.

7

Ambitious prosecutors wanting more scalps on their belts are guilty of malicious prosecution, suborning of perjury, bribery of witnesses, use of unreliable jail house snitches, fabrication of evidence, hiding of exculpatory evidence.

8

While many who kill do so in momentary hot passion, the serial killing of judicial murderers is cold and premeditated.

9

What is a 'death qualified jury'? A jury in which all who have spiritual, religious or other opposition to the death penalty are eliminated. Our justice system in many cases removes from juries the more compassionate, leaving someone to be judged by the minority

in the US who support government murder. It is the federal government, the DOJ, which most utilizes unconstitutional 'death qualified juries'. In Britain in the past, butchers were disqualified from juries because it was felt their

jobs desensitized them to suffering.

10

One study indicated that if New York had had execution in recent years, the cost would have been 118 million dollars annually. For 20 years, NBC promoted capital punishment in the show Law & Order despite the fact NY has not murdered prisoners since 1963. Only 7 southern states with centuries of racist execution (AL AR FL GA MO TX VA) and Ohio have murdered prisoners as of October 2017. Virginia executed the most prisoners in US history while Texas did the most judicial murders in the 20th Century.





Clarence Darrow 3 day defense against death penalty



36 reasons most Christian sects oppose capital punishment

http://www.network54.com/Forum/291522/message/1507640435



http://www.deathpenaltyinfo.org

https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/execution-list-2017

http://www.amnesty.org

http://www.amnestyusa.org

http://www.innocenceproject.org

http://www.ccadp.org

http://www.tcadp.org

http://www.otse.org

http://www.deathpenaltyinfo.org/BlindJusticeReport.pdf

http://www.deathpenaltyinfo.org/killing-justice

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution states each has a right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Government prisoner murder, judicial execution, is unconstitutional.The 8th Amendment to the US Constitution outlaws cruel and unusual punishment. Executions, even more so those approved by Neil Gorsuch and Scott Pruitt, are unconstitutional. Those 2 gentlemen, one an appellate court judge and the other an attorney general of Oklahoma, tried to sweep under the rug the 45 minutes an Oklahoma prisoner writhed in agony from an execution cocktail known to cause great pain.The 1st Amendment has been violated by Merrick Garland, speedy executioner, and other prosecutors and judges who have placed gag orders on proceedings and have sealed files.We are called a democracy but our laws are made by unelected Supreme Court judges ratified by an unequal Senate in which Wyoming senators have 72 times the power per capita of California. Countless prisoners have been murdered by a pentocracy of 5 Republicans. Five male unelected Republicans have trumped the will of the vast majority of 360 million Americans on countless other issues.Our law is based on the concept that all human beings are equal. The death penalty for those who kill a policeperson or member of Congress violates that principle as it establishes a double standard of justice within the citizenry. In 42 states there has been no death penalty in 2017. Michigan has not had an execution since the middle of the 19th Century. The federal government though has the death penalty. The law is not consistent and equal. Over 81% of the world's countries do not murder prisoners.The federal government has made the US one of the top 5 prisoner murderers in the world, along with China and 3 Muslim countries,Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia whose execution methods include stoning, decapitation, hanging, and crucifixion. All of these countries also murder in illegal wars. Our government has bombed and/or invaded 17 countries since 1980.US attorneys sometimes file writs in court attempting to seize a nonexecuting state's prisoners in order to murder them. Most of the of the world knows that the CIA has assassinated millions extralegally through bombs and assassination squads.Ambitious prosecutors wanting more scalps on their belts are guilty of malicious prosecution, suborning of perjury, bribery of witnesses, use of unreliable jail house snitches, fabrication of evidence, hiding of exculpatory evidence.While many who kill do so in momentary hot passion, the serial killing of judicial murderers is cold and premeditated.What is a 'death qualified jury'? A jury in which all who have spiritual, religious or other opposition to the death penalty are eliminated. Our justice system in many cases removes from juries the more compassionate, leaving someone to be judged by the minorityin the US who support government murder. It is the federal government, the DOJ, which most utilizes unconstitutional 'death qualified juries'. In Britain in the past, butchers were disqualified from juries because it was felt theirjobs desensitized them to suffering.10One study indicated that if New York had had execution in recent years, the cost would have been 118 million dollars annually. For 20 years, NBC promoted capital punishment in the show Law & Order despite the fact NY has not murdered prisoners since 1963. Only 7 southern states with centuries of racist execution (AL AR FL GA MO TX VA) and Ohio have murdered prisoners as of October 2017. Virginia executed the most prisoners in US history while Texas did the most judicial murders in the 20th Century.Clarence Darrow 3 day defense against death penalty http://www.network54.com/Forum/291522/message/1455140721 36 reasons most Christian sects oppose capital punishment http://deathpenaltyinfo.org

original image (960x684) http://deathpenaltyinfo.org

original image (1140x601) http://deathpenaltyinfo.org