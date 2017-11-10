From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers International Labor Solidarity & Against War 2017 KCTU Korea, Doro-Chiba Japan US Germany by Labor Video Project

Friday Nov 10th, 2017 4:23 PM International labor solidarity and against war was the focus of this video which includes video of the Korean general strike and the role of the KCT, ILWU actions, Japanese Doro-Chiba and the German GDL Berlin transit unions.

International labor solidarity and movement to stop wars was the focus of this 2017 video produced by Japanese railway workers union Doro-Chiba. Included are workers from Korean KCTU, Japan Doro-Chiba and other rail unions, Germany GDL Berlin transit workers and the United States including actions by the ILWU.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

http://www.doro-chiba.org

original image (1024x683) Korean workers mobilized against the Park government and helped remove it from office. https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4

Korean port truckers faced a union busting attack with deregulation and rules attacking health and safety. https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4

original image (2048x1536) The ILWU shutdown all west coast ports on May Day 2008 to protest the Iraq war. This was the only labor political strike by workers against the Iraq war. https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4