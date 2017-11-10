top
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
International Labor Solidarity & Against War 2017 KCTU Korea, Doro-Chiba Japan US Germany
by Labor Video Project
Friday Nov 10th, 2017 4:23 PM
International labor solidarity and against war was the focus of this video which includes video of the Korean general strike and the role of the KCT, ILWU actions, Japanese Doro-Chiba and the German GDL Berlin transit unions.
sm_japan_police_arrest_trump11-5-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
International Labor Solidarity And Against War 2017 Korea, Japan, Germany & US
International labor solidarity and movement to stop wars was the focus of this 2017 video produced by Japanese railway workers union Doro-Chiba. Included are workers from Korean KCTU, Japan Doro-Chiba and other rail unions, Germany GDL Berlin transit workers and the United States including actions by the ILWU.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY
For more information
http://www.doro-chiba.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4
§Korean Workers May Day 2017
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 10th, 2017 4:23 PM
sm_korea_mayday_rally2015.jpg
original image (1024x683)
Korean workers mobilized against the Park government and helped remove it from office.
https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4
§Korean Truck Workers Faced Union Busting Deregulation By The Government
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 10th, 2017 4:23 PM
korean_kctu_truck_drivers.jpg
Korean port truckers faced a union busting attack with deregulation and rules attacking health and safety.
https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4
§ILWU Shut Down All West Coast Ports In 2008 To Protest Iraq War
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 10th, 2017 4:23 PM
sm_ilwu_may_day_2008.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The ILWU shutdown all west coast ports on May Day 2008 to protest the Iraq war. This was the only labor political strike by workers against the Iraq war.
https://youtu.be/EdX52LTsFq4
