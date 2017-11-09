|
SF Community Labor Rally Defends SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
Community and labor activists rallied and spoke out against the Zionist lawsuit aimed at removing SFSU Palestinian professor Rabab Abdulhadi. There have been ongoing racist and terrorist attacks by pro-Zionist organizations not only against Professor Abdulhadi but Palestinian students.
SF Community Labor Rally Defends SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
https://youtu.be/YzszkB1fGT4
On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, a community labor rally was held to protest a harassment lawsuit against Palestinian professor Rabab Abdulhadi. The rally was held in front of the US Federal Court house where the hearing was being held over a lawsuit against Abdulhadi and San Francisco State University by the Zionist funded Lawfare Project for creating allegedly creating a hostile place for Jewish students. Abdulhadi who is Ass.Professor at the Ethnic Studies Department where here area is Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas. She has faced a racist bullying campaign against her and other Palestinian students on the campus. Community supporters attended and the president of the California Faculty Association CFA San Francisco Chapter. He and others spoke against the lawsuit and in support of Professor Rabab Abdulhadi. The Federal judge Orrick ruled at the hearing that this was a frivolous lawsuit but allowed the group to amend the suit and resubmit it.
For more information:
https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi/
http://jocsm.org/statement-in-support-of-professor-rabab-abdulhadi-against-censorship-campaigns/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/islamophobia-at-home-at-san-francisco-state-university_us_59c83c0be4b0b7022a646bb0
http://goldengatexpress.org/2017/09/27/freedom-of-speech-panel-brings-palestinian-community-issues-to-light/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Professor Abdulhadi Interviewed
Professor Abdulhadi was interviewed
Students, faculty and community supporters rallied in the past against the terror attacks.
SFSU Associated Students printed and distributed this poster on the campus.