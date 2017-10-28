From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein by Labor Video Project

Saturday Oct 28th, 2017 5:00 PM Rachel H. Wolkenstein who has been a lawyer for Mumia from the start of his legal fight for freedom spoke in San Francisco on October 27, 2017. It was sponsored by the Labor Action To Free Mumia.



https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk

Mumia Abu-Jamal is one of the most important political prisoners in the United States. Rachel H. Wolkenstein who has been a lawyer for Mumia from the start of his legal fight for freedom spoke in San Francisco on October 27, 2017. She was introduced by ILWU Local 10 retired longshoreman Jack Heyman, Mumia is also an honorary member of CWA NABET and was a reporter in Philadelphia for many years before he was charged with murder. He continues to write and speak while he is in prison. The meeting was sponsored by the Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8i7pCEMScw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfwDWlLZE5s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o25AsBn8WYU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABosvjawnj4

For more information:

http://www.laboractionmumia.org

Production of Labor Video Project

original image (3412x1920) Rachel H. Wolkenstein the long term lawyer for Mumia Abu-Jamal who was framed up by the Philadelphia police. https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk